Late Goal Costs Loudoun FC in Draw

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC played Oakland Roots SC to a 2-2 draw, with Oakland finding a late stoppage-time equalizer after Loudoun held the lead for much of the second half.

Match Summary

Loudoun United opened the match on the front foot and found an early breakthrough in the ninth minute. Richie Aman put the hosts ahead, finishing off a strong attacking move to give Loudoun a 1-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Oakland responded in the 18th minute, bringing the match level at 1-1. From there, the two sides settled into a competitive first half, with both teams creating chances and battling for control in the midfield. Loudoun continued to look dangerous going forward, while Oakland held more of the possession.

The match remained even until the 66th minute, when Pedro Santos stepped up from the penalty spot and converted to restore Loudoun's lead. The goal gave Loudoun a 2-1 advantage as the home side pushed to close out the result.

Loudoun continued to create opportunities throughout the second half and finished the night with 15 shots, including five on target. Defensively, the group put in a strong physical effort, recording 20 tackles while working to limit Oakland's chances in the final third.

Despite Loudoun's effort, Oakland found the equalizer in the 92nd minute, scoring late in stoppage time to make it 2-2. The result marked another strong performance for Loudoun, but one that ended with disappointment after conceding in the final moments.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on Loudoun's performance:

"I thought we had a good performance against a really good side. I have a lot of respect for their manager, Ryan, and the way he gets his teams playing. They have a clear identity and are a good team. First and foremost, I thought we performed well today. However, we're really disappointed with the two goals we conceded, one from a set play and one right at the end where we have to defend the box better. Overall, it's another week where we've had a good performance, but we haven't gotten the result, and that's disappointing."

Defender Pacifique Niyongabire on what Loudoun can take from the match:

"We just have to be a bit more clinical in front of goal. We could have put the game to bed, but unfortunately we didn't, and we kept them in the game and allowed them to come back."

Notes

Kwame Awuah equals Yanis Leerman for fifth all-time in Loudoun United appearances across all competitions with 86.

About Loudoun United FC

Loudoun United FC is the highest-level professional soccer club in Virginia, competing in the USL Championship. The club is committed to advancing the game, developing top talent, and providing a high-quality experience for players, supporters, and the local community. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.loudoununitedfc.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

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