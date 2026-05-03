Aaron Molloy Scores Third Goal of the Season in 2-1 Loss at Las Vegas Lights FC

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LAS VEGAS - Despite leading in shots, shots on target, expected goals and several other offensive stats, Lexington Sporting Club came up short Saturday night in Las Vegas, losing 2-1 to the Lights.

The match got off to a blistering start with two goals in 11 minutes.

Aaron Molloy kicked off the scoring party with his third of the season in the 6' minute. As he has done twice already this season, the Irishman ripped a shot from 22 yards out that perfectly skipped in front of the Las Vegas keeper. It bounced just right and rolled into goal.

Five minutes later, a Lexington turnover led to another goal from distance, this time off the boot of the home side's Johnny Rodriguez.

Lexington was dispossessed again in the 38' minute in its opponent's half. The action left its backline in a state of disarray, and the man who assisted Las Vegas' opening goal, Christian Pinzón, completed the transition goal to take the lead.

Head coach Mac Hemmi made a flurry of early second-half substitutions that favored offense for defense in search of an equalizer.

The Lights' Marc Ybarra was shown a straight red card for a challenge against Aaron Molloy late in regulation, the eighth combined booking of the match, giving LSC a man advantage for its final offensive onslaught.

Ultimately, Lexington was unable to score its second goal, despite creating several chances to do so. A Blaine Ferri direct free kick that rattled off the crossbar and a second-half stoppage time tap-in opportunity that went wide highlighted its highest-percentage chances of the evening.

Lexington fell to 1W-4L-3D on the season with the result.

GOALS

LEX: 6' Aaron Molloy (assist: Blaine Ferri)

LV: 11' Johnny Rodriguez (assist: Christian Pinzón)

LV: 38' Christian Pinzón (assist: Oalex Anderson)

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Javain Brown, Kendall Burks, Arturo Ordóñez (57' Tarik Scott), Jacob Greene, Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Latif Blessing (57' Nick Firmino), Marcus Epps (79' Jonathan Lewis), Xavier Zengue, Phillip Goodrum

LV: Charlie Lanphier, Aarón Guillén, Nate Jones (76' Ben Ofeimu), Themi Antonoglou, Blake Pope, Oalex Anderson (73' Abraham Okyere), Kyle Scott (73' Manuel Arteaga), Giorgio Probo, Marc Ybarra, Jonathan Rodriguez (88' Nighte Pickering), Christian Pinzón (87' Carson Locker)

UP NEXT

LSC returns home to host Monterey Bay FC Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be Railbird Fest night at Lexington SC Stadium and the Greens will wear limited-edition Railbird Festival warm-up tops. Additionally, it will be fan-favorite $1.50 Beer Night.

AARON MOLLOY - 6 ¬Â² MINUTE







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

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