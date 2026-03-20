The Derby Del Camino Real Comes to the Open Cup for the Second Straight Year
Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
The USL's best rivalry will be on display in the Round of 32 on April 1st
The magic of the cup continues and will feature a match up USL fans know really well. On April 1st, 2026 New Mexico United will host El Paso Locomotive in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at the UNM Soccer Complex. Kick off for this match will be at 7:25 PM MT.
"We are excited for the opportunity to host our rival in this historic competition," said New Mexico United Vice President Clint Gray. "We look forward to seeing the best fans in the league pack the stands at UNM once again for this match."
The rivalry between New Mexico and El Paso has been a must see event since the two clubs met for the first time in 2019. United leads the all-time match up across all competitions with a 7-8-5 (W-D-L) record. The last time these two sides met in this historic competition was on April 16th, 2025 in Albuquerque. United trailed early in that match until the 39th minute when Marlon Vargas brought things level. United would take the lead in the 72nd behind a Jaylin Lindsey goal. The 2-1 scoreline would hold firm until a 90+7 ' goal was scored by Wilmer Cabrera. El Paso would advance to the next round on penalties 4-1.
The two sides both come off wins against lower division sides in the first round. United played host to Cruizers FC of the NPSL. United would advance to the Round of 32 with a 3-2 win thanks to a late goal by Cristian Nava. El Paso traveled to Laredo, Texas where they beat USL League 2 side Laredo Heat 2-0.
Tickets for this match will go on sale early next week. Stay tuned to United social media pages and your email for when that information becomes available.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026
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- Locomotive to Face Rival New Mexico United in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Phoenix Rising to Face Orange County SC in U.S. Open Cup - Phoenix Rising FC
- Phoenix Rising to Face Orange County SC in Second Round of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Phoenix Rising FC
- Locomotive to Face Rival New Mexico United in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round - El Paso Locomotive FC
- The Derby Del Camino Real Comes to the Open Cup for the Second Straight Year - New Mexico United
- Open Cup Announces Second Round Draw - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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