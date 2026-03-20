Lexington SC to Host Louisville City FC in Second Round of U.S. Open Cup

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - U.S. Soccer announced the results of the 2026 U.S. Open Cup Second Round draw Friday, setting up "LEX v LOU: Round Two" as Lexington Sporting Club will host rivals Louisville City FC at Lexington SC Stadium.

The match is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET.

The non-league clash marks the second meeting between the in-state foes in the opening month of the season. It also ensures the two bitter enemies will meet across all three competitions in which Lexington will compete in 20206 - USL Championship league play, the Prinx Tires USL Cup and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The first meeting went the way of the visitors, despite an Aaron Molloy strike for the ages and the largest crowd in LSC history.

Lexington enters Round Two on the back of a record-setting First Round performance, dismantling Flower City Union 9-0. The nine-goal outburst set a new club scoring record and matched the largest margin of victory in the USL's modern era.

The match featured eight different goal scorers, and Lexington did not allow a shot on target.

LouCity advanced with a 2-0 win over Southern Indiana FC in the First Round, a club Lexington bested 5-0 in the opening round a season ago.

LSC ONE Members currently have access to a special pre-sale offer. Members are encouraged to check their email inboxes for more information.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m. ET.







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