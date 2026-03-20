LouCity's Dayes Called up to United States Youth National Team

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC defender Brandon Dayes has been called up to the United States Under-18 National Team for an upcoming international tournament in Lisbon, Portugal.

It marks the first call-up to the national team for the 17-year-old Dayes.

"I am extremely grateful for this opportunity, and I am excited to get started," Dayes said.

Dayes is one of three players USL Championship players named to the roster. The rest of the roster features players from Major League Soccer or clubs in Europe.

The 2026 Torneio Internacional de Lisboa will be held in Lisbon, with the United States set to face Iceland on March 26 (7 a.m. ET), Morocco on March 28 (2 p.m. ET) and Portugal on March 31 (9 a.m.).

The 17-year-old Dayes is in his second season with the LouCity senior team, and his first as a full professional after competing in 2025 on a USL Academy contract that preserved his NCAA eligibility.

He has made an immediate impact in 2026. Dayes has started all three games for LouCity so far this season, playing 232 minutes between two regular-season games and one U.S. Open Cup match.

In league play, Dayes is tied for the team lead in interceptions (2) and ranks second on the team in clearances (9) and third in duels won (10).

U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team Roster - March 2026 Camp (Club; Hometown)

Goalkeepers (2): William Lodmell* (Sporting Lisbon/POR; Lisbon, Portugal), Aidan Stokes* (Red Bull New York; Totowa, N.J.)

Defenders (6): Andrei Chirila (FC Cincinnati; Cincinnati, Ohio), Christopher Cupps* (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Brandon Dayes (Louisville City; Louisville, Ky.), Ramiz Hamouda* (Birmingham Legion; Lincoln, Neb.), Ryan Hartley (Parma/ITA; Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Gio Villa* (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.)

Midfielders (6): Maximo Carrizo* (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Kellan LeBlanc* (Philadelphia Union; Royersford, Pa.), Cristiano Oliveira (New England Revolution; Somerville, Mass.), Cooper Sanchez* (Atlanta United; Holly Springs, Ga.), Alexander Shaw (Inter Miami; Orlando, Fla.), Jude Terry* (LAFC; San Diego, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Chase Adams* (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Nimfasha Berchimas* (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Jamir Johnson* (Orange County SC; Huntsville, Ala.), Peyton Presson (LASK Linz/AUT; Ocean Ridge, Fla.), Eric Preston (LA Galaxy; Richmond, Calif.), Oliver Tan (FC Famalicao/POR; Piedmont, Calif.)

*Part of 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup Roster







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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