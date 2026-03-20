Open Cup Announces Second Round Draw

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - U.S. Soccer has announced the pairings for the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, handing the Pittsburgh Riverhounds a potential home match in the last round before MLS teams enter the competition.

The winner of the Riverhounds/Steel City FC First Round match, which was rescheduled and will be played this Wednesday, March 25, will host Virginia Dream out of the amateur National Premier Soccer League at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. Virginia Dream, based in Falls Church, Va., advanced to the Second Round with a 2-1 victory on the road yesterday at MLS Next Pro team Carolina Core FC.

The team to advance from that match will be entered in the draw for the Third Round, where the 16 winners and 16 MLS teams entering in that round will be paired for matches to be played April 14-15. The Hounds are 3-2 against MLS opponents since 2023, defeating the New England Revolution, Columbus Crew and New York City FC in the cup.

Tickets for the rescheduled First Round match are still on sale via Ticketmaster or by calling the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL. Tickets for the Second Round match will go on sale after completion of the the First Round match.







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