San Antonio FC to Host FC Tulsa in U.S. Open Cup Second Round

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC will host FC Tulsa in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. CT, the club announced today. Tickets for the match will go on sale Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

San Antonio advanced after defeating ASC New Stars 6-0 in the first round this week. The second-round winners will move on to the Round of 32, with games set to take place April 14-15.

The match will be streamed live on Paramount+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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