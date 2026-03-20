Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs. Hartford Athletic
Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Hartford Athletic don't have much time to reset. After a solid 2-0 win over FC Motown in the Open Cup, the Green & Blue are right back at it Saturday night, heading to Brooklyn to take on Brooklyn FC.
It's a quick turnaround, but it's a good one. Confidence is building, the group is starting to find its rhythm, and now the focus shifts to carrying that energy into league play against a game-ready team.
"We liked a lot of what we did the other night, we are very proud of all of the players that had a successful debut from the start for us and helped us to progress in the open cup," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "Brooklyn have shown that they can compete with good teams in our league and we will have to be very sharp on Saturday to continue our fantastic road form to start the season."
Catch the match live on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, WFSB, and The WAX.
Back to League Play
Cup games are all about the moment. League games are about handling all of them.
For Hartford Athletic, this is where consistency comes into play. The sharpness from Wednesday still matters, but now it's about sustaining it, staying organized, managing stretches, and not letting the game drift.
Brooklyn will look to make things uncomfortable at home. They'll bring energy, feed off the crowd, and try to open the game up. That means Hartford will need to stay composed and pick the right moments to push forward.
Building Off Wednesday's Win
The midweek win gave Hartford a clear formula. Control possession, stay disciplined defensively, and take advantage when chances come.
That approach travels, but only if it shows up again. The longer this one stays level, the more it plays into Brooklyn's hands. Hartford will want to stay on the front foot without forcing things, letting the game come to them while still creating real chances.
It's less about doing something new and more about doing the same things at a high level.
Players to Watch
It's hard to ignore the impact Andrés Hernández had midweek. A perfectly placed corner led to the opener, and his free kick not long after helped seal the result. When he's on the ball, especially in set-piece situations, he has the ability to change a game quickly.
Then there's TJ Presthus, who finished that opening goal and continues to be a presence on both ends of the field. He's reliable in the air, physical when it matters, and always seems to be around the play when Hartford needs him.
Those two connected once already this week. If that carries over, it could be a factor again.
Keep It Rolling
Early in the season, momentum is something you build piece by piece. Hartford has a chance to stack another strong performance and keep things moving forward.
But road games have a way of testing that. Brooklyn will be up for it, and they'll look to make this one uncomfortable.
For Hartford Athletic, it comes down to staying locked in, trusting what's working, and taking control of the moments that matter.
Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET
Location: Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, NY
Watch Live: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, WFSB, and The WAX.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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