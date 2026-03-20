Brooklyn FC Men to Feature on CBS Television Network for Match vs. Rhode Island FC on May 23

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) Men today announced its full broadcast schedule for the 2026 season, highlighted by the May 23 match away to Rhode Island FC airing nationally on the CBS Television Network.

"Having Brooklyn FC selected for a match on big CBS in our first season is an honor and a testament to the world-class club we are building here in the borough," said Josh Persell, Brooklyn FC CEO. "We can't wait to show a national audience the world's game, the Brooklyn way. Soccer fans across the country will love the strong team that Sporting Director Brian McBride and Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc have put together in our first season."

On March 25, Brooklyn FC will be featured on the national Spanish-language network TUDN when the team travels to Lexington SC.

All USL Championship league matches stream live on ESPN+ unless it is airing on CBS Television Network or CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Brooklyn FC Broadcast Schedule:

March 21 - 7:00 PM ET: Hartford Athletic vs. Brooklyn FC - SNY

March 25 - 7:00 PM ET: Lexington SC vs. Brooklyn FC - Spanish-language broadcast on TUDN

May 23 - 7:30 PM ET: Rhode Island FC vs Brooklyn FC- National broadcast on CBS Sports Network

June 13 - 8:00 PM ET: Louisville City FC vs. Brooklyn FC - CBS Sports Golazo Network

June 17 - 7:00 PM ET: Indy Eleven vs. Brooklyn FC - CBS Sports Golazo Network

August 15 - 7:30 PM ET: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Brooklyn FC - CBS Sports Golazo Network

Brooklyn FC's next match is at home against Hartford Athletic at Maimonides Park at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 21. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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