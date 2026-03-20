FC Tulsa to Face San Antonio FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round
Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today that it will continue its 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign in the Alamo City against fellow USL Championship side San Antonio FC on Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. The match will take place at Toyota Field and will be streamed on Paramount+.
FC Tulsa defeated USL League Two side Little Rock Rangers SC 4-2 in Little Rock on March 19 to advance past the First Round. The four goals scored by the Scissortails were their most since May 17, 2017 against OKC Energy FC's U-23 squad. The club looks to continue its ascent to the Round of 32 where teams from Major League Soccer will enter the fray.
San Antonio FC, Tulsa's Second Round opponent, visited ONEOK Field back on March 14 for the Scissortails' home opener as both sides played to a scoreless draw. The Alamo City squad won 6-0 in their First Round matchup against amateur side ASC New Stars. This was San Antonio's first Open Cup victory since 2022 which is also the last time they won multiple games in the tournament.
To check out the full Second Round schedule for the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, click here.
2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Overview
The 2026 U.S. Open Cup format will feature seven rounds - one fewer than recent editions - to avoid overlap with the FIFA Men's World Cup™ calendar. This will be the 111th edition of this historic tournament. For the 2026 First Round, teams were paired on a geographic basis with the restriction that each professional team was matched with a team from the Open Division. Hosts were determined by random selection when each team applied to host with a venue that met the competition standard. Random selection was also used in cases where there was no logical geographic fit or there were more than two teams from the same proximity.
The 32 winners from the First Round will face off in a Second-Round matchup on March 31 or April 1. Each of the 16 teams that advance from the Second Round will face one of the 16 Division I professional teams from Major League Soccer who enter in the Round of 32 on April 14 or 15. Eight of the MLS teams will be seeded as home, and eight will be seeded as away ahead of this draw based on the qualifying criteria.
The final 32 teams will play down to a field of four semifinalists in May before the competition breaks until the semifinals on September 15 or 16. The Final match is slated for Wednesday, October 21.
The complete starting field of 80 teams for the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is competing for a $1 million purse, with a place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup also up for grabs.
2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule
First Round: Tuesday, March 17 - Thursday, March 19
Second Round: Tuesday, March 31 - Wednesday, April 1
Round of 32: Tuesday, April 14 - Wednesday, April 15
Round of 16: Tuesday, April 28 - Wednesday, April 29
Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 20
Semifinals: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16
Final: Wednesday, October 21
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at FC Tulsa: Saturday, March 21, 5:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Loudoun United FC Set to Face Richmond Kickers in the Second Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Loudoun United FC
- Locomotive to Face Rival New Mexico United in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Phoenix Rising to Face Orange County SC in U.S. Open Cup - Phoenix Rising FC
- Phoenix Rising to Face Orange County SC in Second Round of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Phoenix Rising FC
- Locomotive to Face Rival New Mexico United in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round - El Paso Locomotive FC
- The Derby Del Camino Real Comes to the Open Cup for the Second Straight Year - New Mexico United
- Open Cup Announces Second Round Draw - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa to Face San Antonio FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC to Host Regional Rival Hartford Athletic in Second Round of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Rhode Island FC
- Brooklyn FC Men to Feature on CBS Television Network for Match vs. Rhode Island FC on May 23 - Brooklyn FC
- San Antonio FC to Host FC Tulsa in U.S. Open Cup Second Round - San Antonio FC
- Battery to Face Charlotte in U.S. Open Cup Second Round on March 31 - Charleston Battery
- Lexington SC to Host Louisville City FC in Second Round of U.S. Open Cup - Lexington SC
- LouCity Draws Lexington SC for U.S. Open Cup Away Game - Louisville City FC
- Hartford Athletic Extend Four 25-Day Contracts, Reinforcing Depth and Development Pipeline - Hartford Athletic
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Hartford Athletic
- Hartford Athletic Gets It Done in Open Cup Win over FC Motown - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Look to Continue Dominance over Las Vegas Lights FC - FC Tulsa
- Jamir Johnson Called into U18 Men's National Team Roster for March Training Camp in Portugal - Orange County SC
- Jahmali Waite Joins Jamaica for World Cup Qualifying - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Loudoun United FC - Miami FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. New Mexico United 3/21/26 - San Antonio FC
- LouCity's Dayes Called up to United States Youth National Team - Louisville City FC
- Loudoun United FC Acquire Defender Ascel Essengue on Loan from LA Galaxy - Loudoun United FC
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Hartford Athletic - Brooklyn FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Rhode Island on Saturday - Louisville City FC
- Locomotive Advances to the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Roots' July 11 Match to be Moved to Accommodate Major League Cricket at the Coliseum - Oakland Roots SC
- Battery Back in Action against Birmingham at Home Saturday - Charleston Battery
- Preview: Rowdies Home Opener Versus Pittsburgh - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa to Face San Antonio FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round
- FC Tulsa Look to Continue Dominance over Las Vegas Lights FC
- FC Tulsa Announce 2026 Local Broadcast Partners
- FC Tulsa Double up Little Rock Rangers SC in First Round of U.S. Open Cup
- FC Tulsa's Delentz Pierre Called up by Haiti for Pre-World Cup Friendlies