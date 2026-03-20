FC Tulsa to Face San Antonio FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today that it will continue its 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign in the Alamo City against fellow USL Championship side San Antonio FC on Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. The match will take place at Toyota Field and will be streamed on Paramount+.

FC Tulsa defeated USL League Two side Little Rock Rangers SC 4-2 in Little Rock on March 19 to advance past the First Round. The four goals scored by the Scissortails were their most since May 17, 2017 against OKC Energy FC's U-23 squad. The club looks to continue its ascent to the Round of 32 where teams from Major League Soccer will enter the fray.

San Antonio FC, Tulsa's Second Round opponent, visited ONEOK Field back on March 14 for the Scissortails' home opener as both sides played to a scoreless draw. The Alamo City squad won 6-0 in their First Round matchup against amateur side ASC New Stars. This was San Antonio's first Open Cup victory since 2022 which is also the last time they won multiple games in the tournament.

To check out the full Second Round schedule for the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, click here.

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Overview

The 2026 U.S. Open Cup format will feature seven rounds - one fewer than recent editions - to avoid overlap with the FIFA Men's World Cup™ calendar. This will be the 111th edition of this historic tournament. For the 2026 First Round, teams were paired on a geographic basis with the restriction that each professional team was matched with a team from the Open Division. Hosts were determined by random selection when each team applied to host with a venue that met the competition standard. Random selection was also used in cases where there was no logical geographic fit or there were more than two teams from the same proximity.

The 32 winners from the First Round will face off in a Second-Round matchup on March 31 or April 1. Each of the 16 teams that advance from the Second Round will face one of the 16 Division I professional teams from Major League Soccer who enter in the Round of 32 on April 14 or 15. Eight of the MLS teams will be seeded as home, and eight will be seeded as away ahead of this draw based on the qualifying criteria.

The final 32 teams will play down to a field of four semifinalists in May before the competition breaks until the semifinals on September 15 or 16. The Final match is slated for Wednesday, October 21.

The complete starting field of 80 teams for the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is competing for a $1 million purse, with a place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup also up for grabs.

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First Round: Tuesday, March 17 - Thursday, March 19

Second Round: Tuesday, March 31 - Wednesday, April 1

Round of 32: Tuesday, April 14 - Wednesday, April 15

Round of 16: Tuesday, April 28 - Wednesday, April 29

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 20

Semifinals: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16

Final: Wednesday, October 21







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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