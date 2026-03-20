Battery Back in Action against Birmingham at Home Saturday

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery return to league play to host Birmingham Legion FC in Week 3 of the USL Championship regular season on Sat., March 21. Kickoff at Patriots Point is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the match will stream on ESPN+ and air locally on Palmetto Sports Network.

Charleston and Birmingham will clash for the first time in 2026. Last year's results were split with one draw and one win for the Battery.

The Battery (1W-0L-0D, 3pts) are back in action in the league after having a bye in Week 2. Charleston knocked off the defending champions, Pittsburgh Riverounds SC, in the opener, 2-1, with goals by Sean Suber and Wilmer Cabrera. The Battery were also active midweek in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, advancing past Florida Badgers FC, 2-1, thanks to a brace from Colton Swan.

Birmingham (0W-1L-1D, 1pt) earned their first point of the year last Wednesday in a 0-0 midday draw with Hartford Athletic. However, Legion FC enter this weekend with roughly a week-and-a-half of rest after not playing during the weekend of Week 2 or the U.S. Open Cup, after not qualifying for the latter.

Looking at the Eastern Conference table, Charleston are in fourth and Birmingham are in 10th.

Storylines of the Match All-Time Series - Saturday will mark the 13th all-time meeting between Charleston and Birmingham across the regular season and playoffs. The Battery hold the advantage in the all-time series with a 7W-3L-2D record against the Alabama club, including six wins in the last seven meetings.

Grand Introductions for Suber, Cabrera, Messer - While eight Battery players made their club debuts in Week 1, there were impressive introductions from Sean Suber, Wilmer Cabrera and Nathan Messer to the Patriots Point faithful. The trio accounted for three of the four players involved in the two goals, with the Messer-Cabrera link-up proving to be the match-winning combination. Suber's goal marked the Battery's first of the year, an ideal start for the newcomer.

Swan's Open Cup Heroics - The Battery received midweek heroics from 18-year-old Colton Swan, who notched both his first goal and brace as a professional in his first professional start during the U.S. Open Cup First Round win over Florida Badgers FC. It made for a night to remember for the United States youth international as he opened his account in just his second game with the Battery.

Youth National Team Calling - To add to Swan's big week, he was called up to the U.S. U-20 national team again for a camp and pair of friendlies in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Swan will depart the week after the Birmingham game to join the U-20 squad, where the Stars and Stripes will face Argentina on March 27 and then take on the Club Atlético Independiente reserves on March 31. Swan previously earned four caps and scored one goal for the U-18 national team.

Wayne's Pro Debut - Not to be lost in the final moments of drama, Jack Wayne made his professional debut off the bench during Wednesday's win. Wayne achieved the feat at 17 years, seven months and 24 days old, making for a milestone night for the midfielder.

Berner's First in Battery Colors- Also noteworthy was goalkeeper John Berner making his club debut on Wednesday while deputizing in goal for Luis Zamudio. The veteran shot-stopper recorded one save and five recoveries en route to the win.

Pair of Former Players Return - Some familiar faces may line up for Birmingham on Saturday, in forward Romario Williams and defender AJ Paterson. Williams scored 25 goals for the Battery across two separate loan stints in the Lowcountry in 2016 and 2017, while Paterson made over 100 appearances for the Black and Yellow from 2019-23.

Ycaza Nears Century Mark - Emilio Ycaza is approaching 100 overall appearances for the Battery and currently has 98 heading into this weekend. Ycaza, who joined the Battery in 2023, overtook Chris Allan (97) for the most Battery matches played on the current roster.

Pirmann Approaching 100 USL Wins - Also nearing a century mark is Head Coach Ben Pirmann, who currently has 98 career wins across the USL Championship regular season and playoffs. Sixty of Pirmann's 98 current victories have come with the Battery since taking charge in 2023.

Houssou Returns to League Play - Houssou Landry will be available for league action again after serving a one-game suspension incurred for a red card in last year's postseason. The Ivorian made his 2026 debut on Wednesday in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Alexandre Signed, Loaned Out - Medgy Alexandre initially joined the Battery on a 25-day contract after impressing during the preseason on trial. Alexandre was signed to a new deal through the 2026 season and subsequently loaned out to USL League One side Spokane Velocity FC.

Duru Unavailable - Birmingham will be without the services of Leo Duru after the 21-year-old defender picked up two yellow cards in less than 10 minutes of entering the game off the bench. Duru will serve his red card suspension during Saturday's contest.

MATCH INFO Charleston Battery vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday, March 21 - 7 p.m. ET Kickoff

Patriots Point

HOW TO WATCH:

Saturday's match will also stream on ESPN+ domestically and through the league's YouTube channel for free internationally. The match will also air on local television on Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Network, channel WCSC 5.3 (SD) and WZCH-TV 35.3 (HD) in Charleston. Check with your TV provider for the exact channel number.

A limited amount of tickets for Saturday are available now via SeatGeek.com, the Battery's exclusive digital ticketing provider.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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