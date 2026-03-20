Hartford Athletic Gets It Done in Open Cup Win over FC Motown
Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
You could feel it early. This one had "handle your business and move on" written all over it.
And that's exactly what Hartford Athletic did.
On a midweek night in New Jersey, with a rotated squad and a different kind of pressure, the Green & Blue didn't overcomplicate things. They controlled the game, took their chances when they showed up, and walked out with a 2-0 win over FC Motown to keep their Open Cup run alive.
It wasn't flashy. It didn't need to be.
It was efficient, composed, and-maybe most importantly-deep.
Hernández Delivers When It Matters
Every game has its moments. Hartford made sure they won theirs.
And in the middle of it all was Andrés Hernández, who basically put his stamp on the match in two swings of his right foot.
First, the corner.
Hernández stepped up in the first half and dropped a perfectly weighted ball into the box, the kind that feels dangerous the second it leaves his foot. It found its target, and just like that, Hartford had the lead.
Then, early in the second half, he did it himself.
A free kick from distance, whipped through traffic, skipping past everyone-including the keeper-and into the net. Game, effectively, over.
Two moments. Total control.
Presthus Makes His Mark
If Hernández set the tone, TJ Presthus made sure it stuck.
Getting his first start of the season, Presthus didn't ease into it. He attacked it.
He rose up to meet that Hernández corner and buried the header for the opener, a confident finish from a player stepping into a bigger role.
And then, later on, he delivered the kind of play that doesn't always show up in the box score but wins games.
With Hartford protecting the lead and Motown pushing for a way back in, Presthus tracked back and cleared a dangerous chance off the line-with his head-keeping the clean sheet intact.
A goal. A goal-saving clearance. Not a bad night's work.
Clean Sheet, No Drop-Off
No Antony Siaha? No problem.
With the usual starter getting the night off, Enzo Carvalho stepped in and did exactly what was needed. Nothing more, nothing less.
He stayed composed, handled the chances that came his way, and trusted the group in front of him to do their job. Between his positioning and Hartford's defensive shape, Motown never really found a way through.
Three saves, zero goals conceded, job done.
Depth Is Starting to Show
Maybe the biggest takeaway from the night wasn't just the result, it was how it happened.
Hartford rotated. Regular starters sat. New faces stepped in.
And the level didn't drop.
They still controlled possession early. Still created chances. Still managed the game once they were ahead.
That's the kind of thing that starts to matter as the schedule gets heavier. Beyond your best 11, who's ready when their number gets called?
Wednesday night, a lot of guys answered.
"We made some changes, and the guys who came in did exactly what we asked," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "That's what you want to see-no drop-off, just a group that's ready when their number's called."
Proving a Point
Cup games can get weird. This one didn't.
Hartford Athletic showed up, handled the moment, and moved on; exactly what you want in a first-round Open Cup match.
Now it's back to league play, but with something building in the background.
Because performances like this? They're not just about advancing. They're about proving there's more in this group than just the starting lineup.
Next Up
There's no time to sit on this one.
Hartford Athletic heads right back into league play on Saturday, March 21, traveling to take on Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park. With momentum building and minutes spread across the roster midweek, the Green & Blue will look to carry that energy into a tougher road test.
Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM ET, with the match available live on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, WFSB, and The WAX.
Get tickets now at HartfordAthletic.com.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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