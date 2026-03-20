Loudoun United FC Acquire Defender Ascel Essengue on Loan from LA Galaxy

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce that the club has acquired defender Ascel Essengue on loan from Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Essengue joins the Red-and-White after most recently spending time on loan in the USL Championship with Phoenix Rising FC. A dominant presence in the air and a composed distributor from the back, the Cameroonian international signed a first-team contract with the LA Galaxy ahead of the 2025 season following a breakout campaign with the club's affiliate side, Ventura County FC (formerly LA Galaxy II).

"I'm so excited to join the club," said Ascel Essengue. "I can't wait to get out there and see all of the fans."

A product of the Kadji Sports Academy in Cameroon, Essengue has a unique developmental history, having originally been part of the LA Galaxy Academy at age 15 before returning to Cameroon to refine his game. He returned to the Galaxy system in 2021, eventually amassing 69 appearances and three goals for Ventura County FC. In his 2024 campaign, he started 29 of 30 matches and recorded a 94% pass completion rate, the second-highest on the team.

"Ascel is a player we're pleased to bring into the group at this stage of the season," said Anthony Limbrick, Head Coach of Loudoun United FC. "He's gained valuable experience over the past few years playing consistent minutes at the USL Championship level, and that's something we really value. He's comfortable in defensive situations, understands the demands of the game, and we believe he can add good balance to the squad. This is a strong opportunity for him to continue his development in a competitive environment, and we're looking forward to working with him on a daily basis."

During the 2025 season, Essengue was loaned to Phoenix Rising FC, where he made 22 appearances, scored one goal, and featured in the club's playoff run before returning to the Galaxy at the end of his loan spell in November. His consistent growth across both the USL Championship and MLS NEXT Pro levels has made him a promising young defender in the league.

"Ascel is an athletic, physically dominant center back who excels in duels and uses his recovery speed to cover space effectively," said Alen Marcina, Sporting Director for Loudoun United FC. "He is composed in possession and progresses play with intent. We see him as a strong USL Championship profile with high upside and appreciate LA Galaxy's trust in his continued development."

Fans can secure their seats for Loudoun United FC's next home match this Saturday as the Red-and-White host Miami FC at Segra Field for a 3:00 PM kickoff. Come out and watch Ascel Essengue take the pitch and be part of the matchday energy in Leesburg. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased now at https://www.loudoununitedfc.com/tickets/ets/.

Player: Ascel Essengue

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 04/30/2003

Age: 22

Birthplace: Yaoundé, Cameroon

Height: 6'1"

Status: Domestic







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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