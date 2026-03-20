Jahmali Waite Joins Jamaica for World Cup Qualifying

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Tampa Bay Rowdies Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite has been called up to the Jamaica national team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament.

"Every kid who grows up playing this sport dreams of playing for their country, and the ultimate dream is to play in a World Cup," said Waite. "It's always special for me and my family when I get the chance to play for Jamaica. I'm really excited to join my teammates on the national team again, and hopefully we get the job done and earn our place in the World Cup this summer."

Jamaica is hoping to clinch one of the final two spots in this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup. To do so, the Reggae Boyz must defeat New Caledonia in the playoff semi-final of the inter-confederation playoffs on Thursday, March 26. The winner between Jamaica and New Caledonia will advance to face DR Congo on Tuesday, March 31 with a place in the World Cup on the line. Both matches will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

Waite has featured in 17 matches and recorded seven clean sheets for Jamaica since making his international debut in 2022. The 27-year-old goalkeeper made his Rowdies debut in the 2026 USL Championship season opener on March 7, helping his new club earn all three points and a shutout in a 1-0 result over Birmingham Legion FC.

"We're all proud to see Jahmali earn the honor of being called up by Jamaica," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "It's an exciting thing to see one of our players get the chance to play a part in potentially helping his country earn a World Cup spot. We wish him and Jamaica all the best in the qualifiers."

The Rowdies are set to host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC this Saturday at Al Lang Stadium. Kickoff for the Rowdies Home Opener is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Click here to purchase tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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