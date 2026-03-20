Oakland Roots' July 11 Match to be Moved to Accommodate Major League Cricket at the Coliseum

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Oakland Roots SC's Prinx Tires USL Cup home match against Spokane Velocity will be moved to an alternate venue due to a scheduling conflict with Major League Cricket (MLC) at the Coliseum.

While it's incredibly meaningful to see our work at the Coliseum, installing a full grass field, open the door for more global sports and economic impact in Oakland, we're also disappointed to lose our home venue for our supporters for this particular match.

As a result of the recently announced MLC schedule for this summer, our July 11 match against Spokane Velocity will be played at an alternate venue, with details to be announced soon.

As always we are working to ensure an incredible experience for our community and supporters and believe it will be an exciting match to attend. Stay tuned! All tickets purchased for this match will remain valid.

For any ticketing-related questions, please reach out to our team. To inquire about the 2026 season or reserve tickets, contact us at tickets@rootssc.com or (510) 488-1144.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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