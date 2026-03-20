Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Hartford Athletic

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) Men return to Maimonides Park on Saturday night to face Hartford Athletic, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, as Brooklyn looks to bounce back from a 3-0 road loss to Detroit City FC and build on its opening-weekend home win over Indy Eleven.

Hartford enters the matchup in strong early-season form, holding a 1-1-0 record in league play and advancing to round two of the U.S. Open Cup with a 2-0 result. Through three matches across all competitions, Hartford has yet to concede a goal, highlighting a defensive structure that has been a hallmark under Head Coach Brendan Burke. The club is coming off its most successful stretch in team history, including a playoff appearance and a Jägermeister Cup title in 2025.

In attack, Hartford features one of the most dangerous forwards in the league in Augustine "Augi" Williams, the active all-time leading scorer in the USL Championship. He is joined by a balanced group that includes Samuel Careaga, who has already contributed a goal and assist early in the season, and Michee Ngalina, a proven playmaker with a history of creating chances in the final third. Defensively, captain Jordan Scarlett anchors a back line that has combined experience and discipline to keep opponents off the scoresheet so far this year.

For Brooklyn, Saturday presents an opportunity to return home and continue building momentum in the club's inaugural USL Championship season. Juan Carlos (JC) Obregón Jr. leads the team with one goal, while Stefan Stojanovic and Thomas Vancaeyezeele have each created two chances through the club's first two matches. Brooklyn will look to deliver a strong performance at Maimonides Park against Hartford Athletic in the first-ever meeting between the clubs.

Tickets are available now on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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