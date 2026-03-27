Roots Remain Undefeated Heading into Saturday Home Contest Versus Orange County SC
Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
Despite a 2-2 draw on the road versus Phoenix Rising FC in their last match, Roots remain undefeated at 2-1-0 (W-D-L) heading into their next contest - a 5 PM PT Saturday home fixture versus Orange County SC at the Oakland Coliseum.
Roots are quite familiar with their opponent, as Saturday marks the 15th edition in the all-time series versus Orange County, the most of any Oakland opponents.
Oakland holds a 5-1-6 regular season record versus Orange County during that span, and have faced them on two additional occasions - a loss at home in the Prinx Tires USL Cup last season, and a meeting in the 2021 USL Championship Western Conference Semi-Finals that Roots played to a 0-0 draw after regulation and extra-time, eventually falling to Orange County 5-6 in PKs.
Both Oakland and Orange County (1-2-0) enter the match with undefeated records, but Roots hold an advantage in the current league table, entering play atop the Western Conference while Orange County sits in fourth.
In addition to sitting atop the table, Roots also occupy an exclusive space in the league statistics table, being one of only three current teams (Hartford, El Paso) to rank top-four league-wide in both Goals Scored (5) and Goals Allowed (3).
On Saturday, however, Roots will be without one of their top scoring threats, as 2025 Golden Boot winner Peter Wilson has been called up for international duty with his home country Liberia, and will be unavailable for Saturday's contest.
Luckily, Oakland has other options in the scoring department.
Wolfgang Prentice, who landed himself on USL Championship's team of the week following a goal and an assist in Roots' match versus Phoenix, has become a steady presence in the stat sheet for Oakland, leading the club with three goal contributions in as many games played.
Paired with team co-captain Tommy McCabe leading the Western Conference with 249 completed passes, Oakland will look to remain fluid on offense and continue to remain one of the league's top attacks.
Following Saturday's match, Roots will get some rest on a bye week before heading out on the road again for an away clash with Tampa Bay Rowdies on April 11th at 4:30 PM PT.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026
- How Gunnar Studenhofft's Mindset Is Paying off Early in Phoenix - Phoenix Rising FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Loudoun United - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- 'Man of the People': How Stefan Lukic Became a Fan Favorite for the Black and Gold - FC Tulsa
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive - Sacramento Republic FC
- Roots Remain Undefeated Heading into Saturday Home Contest Versus Orange County SC - Oakland Roots SC
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Louisville City FC - Brooklyn FC
- Match Preview: TBR vs LDN - Loudoun United FC
- Republic FC Academy to Host Annual Tryouts April 30 & May 1 - Sacramento Republic FC
- MUSC Match Preview: Detroit vs. Charleston - Charleston Battery
- Locomotive Takes Momentum West to Face Sacramento Republic FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Braudílio Rodrigues Loaned to One Knoxville SC - Lexington SC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Miami FC: March 28, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Loudoun United FC Bring Matchday Energy to Buffalo Wing Factory for March 28 Watch Party - Loudoun United FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington SC, Keeneland Partner to Deliver Unforgettable Community Experiences Through Sport - Lexington SC
- Miami FC Dominant in Second Half to Complete 4-2 Comeback over Sporting JAX - Miami FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots SC Stories
- Roots Remain Undefeated Heading into Saturday Home Contest Versus Orange County SC
- Roots Earn a Point in 2-2 Draw at Phoenix Rising FC
- Oakland Roots' July 11 Match to be Moved to Accommodate Major League Cricket at the Coliseum
- Roots Look to Stay Perfect in Saturday Night Matchup at Phoenix Rising FC
- Roots Go Back-To-Back to Start 2026, Defeat New Mexico United, 2-1, in Home Opener