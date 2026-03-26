Match Preview: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC vs. ELP

Date: Saturday, March 28

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park

Tickets: Purchase Now!

Entry Giveaway: 1,000 Carabiner Koozies courtesy of UC Davis Health

Stadium Experience Popup: Get a first look at Republic Stadium at The Railyards

Know Your Club - Republic FC

The Indomitable Club's undefeated streak continues into its Week 4 matchup against Western Conference foe El Paso Locomotive FC. Last weekend, Neill Collins' squad closed out a stretch of three games in eight days - including a 120-minute midweek Open Cup matchup and a home draw against regional rival Monterey Bay FC.

Republic FC held the edge up and down the stat sheet and Forster Ajago found the breakthrough with his third goal of the week. The Ghanaian forward out-jumped two defenders to head the ball to Arturo Rodriguez, who skillfully split the defense with a one-touch volley back to an in-stride Ajago for a nutmeg on the keeper into the back of the net.

A stout defensive showing held Monterey Bay FC without any chances until the 84th minute, but one play was enough to bring the game level, the first goal allowed by Republic FC in four matches in 2026. A late penalty gave the visitors an opportunity to come away with their first victory of the year, but Republic FC Danny Vitiello - the league's all-time regular season clean sheets leader - made no doubt about it as he blocked the shot to split the points.

Now the squad prepares for another three-game week. After Saturday's contest, they'll make the drive to Fresno to play Valley 559 in the Second Round of the Open Cup before returning to Heart Health Park to face off with Phoenix Rising FC on April 4.

Know Your Opponent - El Paso Locomotive FC

El Paso comes into Saturday after a Week 3 bye. They are also undefeated with one win and one draw in league play, as well as an Open Cup victory over Laredo Heat. The Locomotive have maintained key parts the 2025 roster that earned a home playoff match and set a new club record with 62 regular season goals. Mix in the addition of General Manager Mike DiGiulio and Head Coach Junior Gonzalez, the team is off to a strong start.

After opening the campaign with a draw against Colorado Springs, El Paso earned an emphatic 3-0 win over Monterey Bay FC in Week 2. Alex Mendez and Rubio Rubin each recorded a goal and an assist, while Amando Moreno nabbed his first goal of the season.

Rubin has come out of the gates hot with four goals in three games (all competitions). In Week 1, he became the first Locomotive player to record a brace in a season opener, earning him Player of the Week honors. The Guatemalan striker recorded four goals and three assists for Charleston in 2025 and brings experience from some of the world's top professional leagues including Liga MX and MLS, as well as international caps for the Guatemalan National Team.

Head-to-Head

The all-time head-to-head between these two Western Conference tips in El Paso's favor with seven wins to Sacramento's five. But after the Locomotive opened the series with four consecutive wins between 2019 and 2021, Republic FC has begun to turn the tides, winning five of the last eight including the last four matches at Heart Health Park.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.