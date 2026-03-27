Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Louisville City FC

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y., Mar. 26, 2026 - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) returns to Maimonides Park on Saturday night to host Louisville City FC, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET, streaming live on ESPN+.

Saturday features a matchup with one of the USL Championship's most established clubs in Louisville City. Through the opening stretch of its inaugural season, Brooklyn has shown encouraging individual quality and flashes as a group, and Saturday presents another opportunity to put that together against a top-level opponent.

Brooklyn has already had three players recognized in the USL Championship Team of the Week through the first three weeks of the season. Juan Carlos (JC) Obregón Jr. earned the honor in Week 1, while So Nishikawa and Markus Anderson were selected in Week 3, showcasing the talent already making an impression for the club early in its Championship campaign.

Saturday's contest also carries a major league storyline, with Louisville entering the match one win away from becoming the first club in USL Championship history to record 200 regular-season victories.

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