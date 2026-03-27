Preview: Rowdies vs Loudoun United

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







USL Championship Matchday 3

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Loudoun United FC

Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

League Records

Rowdies: 2-0-0, 6 pts (3rd, East)

Loudoun: 1-0-1, 1 pt (11th, East)

Broadcast: Tampa Bay 44, CBS Sports Golazo

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The Tampa Bay Rowdies look to make it three straight victories to start the season this Saturday at Al Lang Stadium. Standing in their way are Loudoun United FC, who have picked up one point from their first two outings in the regular season. The Rowdies have historically fared well against Loudoun (8 wins and 2 draws in 14 contests), but Loudoun has seen the better run of results in the series over the last two seasons. The last time the Rowdies handed Loudoun a defeat was in September of 2023.

For the Rowdies, this Saturday is all about maintaining the momentum from last week's 3-0 win over the defending league champions, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The Rowdies stand as the only club without a goal allowed this year and are one of just three teams that have yet to lose or draw a match.

Delightful Debuts

Forwards MD Myers and Evan Conway became the latest players to make their Rowdies debut last Saturday. The duo notched Tampa Bay's second and third goals respectively, with Myers picking up the assist on Conway's tally in added time. It's no surprise to see Myers get on the scoresheet so quickly. The New Jersey native is one of the most efficient scorers in the league, posting a 69.4 shooting accuracy rate over the last two seasons while with Charleston. Meanwhile, Conway picked up right where he left off with his goal, extending his scoring streak to four straight regular season matches after scoring in his last three regular season appearances for North Carolina FC.

Pack Steps In

With Jahmali Waite on international duty for the Jamaica National Team, Goalkeeper Austiin Pack is in line for his first chance between the posts this year on Saturday night. Pack has valuable experience in the USL Championship from stints at Portland Timbers 2, Pittsburgh, and Hartford Athletic along his career. However, he's spent the last several seasons as one of the top keepers in USL League One. Most recently, Pack was with South Georgia Tormenta FC for the 2025 season. Prior to that, the 32-year-old was with the Charlotte Independence for three seasons, taking home USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2023.

Casciato Coach of the Week

Last week's thorough win over Pittsburgh was enough to earn Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato his first USL Championship Coach of the Week selection since he took charge last July. With 20 new faces brought in during an offseason overhaul, Casciato and his staff have done a tremendous job bringing the squad together. The Rowdies have already matched the total number of shutouts from last year and have recorded back-to-back wins to start the season first time since 2021.

Club Connections

Two former Rowdies players now call Loudoun United home. Goalkeeper Ethan Bandre and midfielder Pacifique Niyongabire both signed up with Loudoun in the offseason. Bandre was in net for Loudoun's season opener and U.S. Open Cup win over West Chester United, but he did not play in the club's scoreless draw against Miami FC last week. Niyongabire has yet to make his Loudoun debut. Rowdies center back Yanis Leerman began his professional career with Loudoun, spending three seasons with the club before moving to Tampa Bay in the offseason.

Scouting Loudoun

Last year was the most successful season in Loudoun United's history, with the club earning their first-ever playoff appearance. However, this year they have kicked off the 2026 campaign with a new coach at the helm after the departure of former head coach Ryan Martin, who now leads Oakland Roots SC. Australian Anthony Limbrick has taken over for Loudoun United, marking his first coaching stint in America after primarily coaching in the lower leagues on England.

Forward Florian Valot, midfielder Tommy McCabe, defender Keegan Tingey, and goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux are among some of the key departures for Loudoun in the offseason. The club did manage to retain 2025 USL Championship Young Player of the Year winner Abdellatif Aboukoura, but he has yet to take the field this year. Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry earned a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week after notching 10 saves in last week's draw against Miami FC to earn Loudoun their first point of the season. The 19-year-old goalkeeper is on loan from Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids.

Milestone Watch

Rusell Cicerone hit a personal milestone last week with the 70th regular season goal of his USL Championship career. He also moved closer to another benchmark with his 29th career assist. The goal and assist earned Cicerone a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week. Another goal or assist would make Cicerone just the 11th player in league history to record 100 regular season goal contributions.

Rowdies Defender Laurence Wyke is one appearance away from hitting 100 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Archer

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Waite (Jamaica)

QUESTIONABLE: Vivi







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

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