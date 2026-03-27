'Man of the People': How Stefan Lukic Became a Fan Favorite for the Black and Gold

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - ONEOK Field hadn't looked or felt like this in a long time.

As pandemonium sounded off in all directions around a shirtless Stefan Lukic on a dark November evening in downtown Tulsa, the energy was almost overwhelming.

"It was an out-of-body experience," Lukic recalled.

"A dream come true."

The scenes after last season's Western Conference Semifinal where Lukic struck home the match-winning goal against Phoenix Rising FC to send FC Tulsa to its first-ever Western Conference Final are sure to live on forever for those associated with the Black and Gold. The Serbian's goal, which was the latest scored in USL Championship Playoff history, was coupled with emotion and elation both many years in the making. The long-time voice of the Scissortails, recently-retired Dave Saunders, summed it up on the broadcast, "You cannot get any more dramatic than that!"

"The moment was kind of surreal," Lukic said. "I believe that all of us playing soccer dream about moments like that. I remember I was focused in the moment, and then after I made a good connection with the ball and it touched the net, the stadium exploded, I don't remember much after that. The win was bigtime for the club and our history. It is the best memory so far in my playing career."

As dream-like as the moment may have been, it shouldn't have felt out of the blue for those who have followed Lukic's Tulsa tenure. The 29-year-old's flare for the dramatic had long been on display throughout his 2025 campaign. Of his eight goals on the year, five occurred after the 75th minute with four serving as match winners, including one in the round prior against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to get them to this point.

Much of this production has come off the bench in the role of "super substitute" for Lukic, one that is not always the easiest to embrace for athletes whose passion for their craft burns strong. A four-time NAIA First Team All-American selection at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where he recorded a staggering 155 goal contributions in 112 matches, Lukic's proven knack for putting the ball in the back of the net has brought him to where he is today.

His acceptance of his time in Tulsa thus far, however, stems from his view of the club's collective mission and where he fits in that puzzle.

"I am a believer in team," Lukic said. "I'm a believer that I must accept, embrace, and enjoy the role that I'm given. It's been that role, so I'm embracing and enjoying it while looking forward to helping the team win matches. Hopefully, we can go one step further this year and bring a championship home. All my thoughts and energy are directed towards it."

That willingness and workmanship have seen Lukic naturally become a crowd darling at ONEOK Field. The sight of the Serbian forward next to the fourth referee about to enter the match is greeted by fanfare almost mirroring that of a closing pitcher in baseball with excitement building as he gets closer to his goal-scoring territory. The feeling is mutual as he continues to embrace his new home in Northeast Oklahoma.

"I am a man of people, so I'm embedded in the Tulsa community. What I am seeing more than ever is excitement about soccer. More people are coming to the games than ever before. More people know about us and who we are and what we are. To see that is really, really cool."

With that increased support comes the weight of expectation. After the club's first top-four finish and Western Conference championship, FC Tulsa hopes to hold its spot among the elite in the USL Championship. As Lukic describes, though, it's about managing more than just the on-field success.

"It's a responsibility for all of us - players, coaches and staff - to do even better to make Tulsa proud. One of the things that we talk about all the time is giving our absolute best so people that come to the games can go home with a sense of pride and joy, so we are trying to bring it out every single game that we are playing."

As the season progresses, more attention will be paid to the Scissortails across the league perhaps than ever before. With Tulsa set to host a Phoenix side whose hearts it broke just four and a half months ago, Lukic understands the target on their back.

"A lot of teams are looking up to us and wanting to take us down. Although a lot of things do change, our process stays the same. We have to be focused on doing the right things day in and day out while focusing on giving our best to keep getting better, keep learning and enjoy that process."

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To catch Lukic and the rest of FC Tulsa in action on Saturday night against Phoenix Rising FC, head to fctulsa.com/tickets or call 918-727-2231. The match will be streaming on ESPN+ and broadcast on NOTV (News on 6 Now). The club will be celebrating Pups at the Pitch, featuring a dog bandana giveaway for the first 250 fans with dogs at the gate. $1 Beer Section Night is also back for fans to enjoy this weekend.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.