Match Preview: TBR vs LDN

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC travel to the Sunshine State this Saturday, March 28, for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium.

The Matchup

The Red-and-White head out on the road following a hard-fought scoreless draw against Miami FC at Segra Field. Now facing their first away game of the 2026 USL Championship season, Loudoun United will look to disrupt a Tampa Bay side that has started the season in clinical form.

The Rowdies enter Saturday's matchup at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, fresh off a 3-0 victory over the defending champion, Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Led by head coach Dominic Casciato, Tampa Bay has showcased a revamped roster that prioritizes high-intensity pressure and rapid transitions. With home-field advantage at Al Lang Stadium, the Rowdies will aim to maintain their perfect start to the season.

For Loudoun United, the key remains defensive discipline and clinical finishing. Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry enters the weekend in peak form after delivering a standout performance against Miami, recording a 10-save shutout to earn a place on the USL Championship Team of the Week. In doing so, the 19-year-old became just the 14th goalkeeper in league history to post a double-digit saves shutout, and the first ever for Loudoun United, while also becoming the second-youngest to achieve the feat. As the squad continues to integrate new arrivals, Loudoun will look to use their speed on the counter to find a result in Florida.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the team's performance against Miami FC and heading into Tampa Bay:

"It was a much better performance from us. We really took the game to the opposition and showed a lot of intent, especially toward the end where we were pushing to try and get the win. We were creating chances, getting into the final third, and really going for the game. Defensively, we had some strong performances, and Adam made a few really good saves to keep us in it, but overall, I was really pleased with the attacking intent we showed. Now it's about being more clinical in those moments. We've got really good players who can unlock teams, create chances, and score goals in and around the box, and that's something we've been working on this week. As we head into Tampa, we want to take that same attacking mindset with us. We want to go there, be positive, be on the front foot, and take the game to them. They're a good side, but we're going in with a strong mindset and belief that we can get the result. Our last away performance showed that we can create chances and score goals, and while we were happy to get the win, we know we can be even better. The group has been working hard this week and has really taken on what the staff has been asking of them, so now it's about putting that into the game and getting the result that the performances deserve."

Notes

Forward Pacifique Niyongabire could make his club debut for Loudoun United.

Loudoun United holds a 4-2-8 all-time record against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The Red-and-White are unbeaten in their last four matchups against Tampa Bay.

Loudoun United have won each of their last two visits to Al Lang Stadium.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Saturday's USL Championship match against Tampa Bay Rowdies kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed free on Pluto TV and the CBS Sports App, and will also be available on Paramount+ and Roku Channels.

Follow Loudoun United FC

To keep up with news and information on the team, follow @loudoununitedfc on X and Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.