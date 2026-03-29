Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Lexington SC 3/29/26

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Offense Runs Deep: San Antonio netted seven goals last week between Open Cup and league play, scored by six different players. All five goal scorers in the Open Cup match against ASC New Stars scored their first goals for the club, with forward Christian Sorto earning a spot on the Team of the Round following his first brace this season.

For the Record: Defender Mitchell Taintor moved into the top five in league history in regular season minutes as he reached 22,248 minutes for his career last Saturday. The 11-year pro is already in SAFC history books as the club's leader in all-time appearances (156) and minutes (13.947).

Shutdown Defense: San Antonio defense has been solid through the first three weeks of the season, holding opponents scoreless through the run of play. SAFC's two shutouts are tied for most in the league, and goalkeeper Joey Batrouni's nine saves are good for seventh in the league.

---------------

USL Championship Match #4 - San Antonio FC vs. Lexington SC

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 2-0-1 (7 pts; 2nd place in Western Conference)

Lexington SC: 1-1-1 (4 pts; 7th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: The teams split meetings last year in Lexington's first season in the league, with SAFC taking a 3-2 win in March before Lexington scored a 1-0 victory in August at Toyota Field.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvLEX







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.