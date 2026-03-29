Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Lexington SC 3/29/26
Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Offense Runs Deep: San Antonio netted seven goals last week between Open Cup and league play, scored by six different players. All five goal scorers in the Open Cup match against ASC New Stars scored their first goals for the club, with forward Christian Sorto earning a spot on the Team of the Round following his first brace this season.
For the Record: Defender Mitchell Taintor moved into the top five in league history in regular season minutes as he reached 22,248 minutes for his career last Saturday. The 11-year pro is already in SAFC history books as the club's leader in all-time appearances (156) and minutes (13.947).
Shutdown Defense: San Antonio defense has been solid through the first three weeks of the season, holding opponents scoreless through the run of play. SAFC's two shutouts are tied for most in the league, and goalkeeper Joey Batrouni's nine saves are good for seventh in the league.
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USL Championship Match #4 - San Antonio FC vs. Lexington SC
Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026
Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. CT
Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX
Where to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network
Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 2-0-1 (7 pts; 2nd place in Western Conference)
Lexington SC: 1-1-1 (4 pts; 7th place in Western Conference)
All-time Series: The teams split meetings last year in Lexington's first season in the league, with SAFC taking a 3-2 win in March before Lexington scored a 1-0 victory in August at Toyota Field.
Social Media Information:
Twitter: @SanAntonioFC
Facebook: San Antonio FC
Instagram: @sanantoniofc
Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvLEX
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