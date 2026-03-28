Orange County Soccer Club to Host Historic One-Off Match at Eddie West Stadium in Santa Ana on May 23

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Santa Ana, CA - Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) today announced it will host a special one-off home match against Oakland Roots SC at Eddie West Stadium in Santa Ana on Friday, May 23.

The match represents a unique moment in club history, as OCSC temporarily relocates from its home at Championship Soccer Stadium, where the club is currently in year three of a ten-year agreement, due to the venue serving as a training base for the United States Men's National Team ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

With this rare opportunity, OCSC aims to bring its matchday experience to a new audience in the heart of Santa Ana, targeting what would be the largest crowd in club history, with an expected attendance of 10,000 fans at Eddie West Stadium, making it one of the biggest crowds for a competitive match in Orange County history. Last season, Orange County SC sold out a record 10 home games, regularly drawing crowds of around 5,000 fans.

"This is a unique opportunity and a special moment for our club," said Dan Rutstein, President of Orange County Soccer Club. "We're excited to bring the full OCSC gameday experience somewhere new and connect with even more fans across Orange County. It's going to be an electric atmosphere and truly an unmissable event."

The club is planning an enhanced matchday experience, including fan activations, local community engagement, and entertainment designed to showcase OCSC's growing presence in the region.

The match will feature our Fiesta de Beerfest, offering Beer Fest VIP entry at 4:00 PM, standard entry at 5:00 PM, and single-match ticket gates opening at 6:00 PM.

Kickoff time, ticketing information, and additional event details will be announced shortly.







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