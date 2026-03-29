Orange County SC in First Place with 1-0 Win over Oakland Roots SC

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC traveled north to Oakland for a matchup of unbeaten sides, with third-place OCSC facing first-place Oakland Roots SC. The visitors began on the front foot, displaying composure and confidence against Oakland's high press.

The first half unfolded as a measured and evenly contested affair, with both teams demonstrating patience and discipline. The mutual respect between the sides was evident, as neither committed numbers forward nor took unnecessary risks in possession.

Oakland's most notable opportunity came in the 3rd minute, when Danny Trejo worked his way into the box, but his low effort toward the bottom-left corner was comfortably handled by OCSC goalkeeper Alex Rando.

Orange County responded quickly, moving the ball upfield as Tom Brewitt delivered a precise through ball to Mataeo Bunbury. Bunbury's left-footed attempt from the center of the box forced a save from Oakland goalkeeper Raphael Spiegel.

In the 11th minute, Bunbury was again involved, linking up with Yaniv Bazini, whose right-footed strike from outside the area was saved by Spiegel.

Defensively, OCSC remained organized and resolute, limiting Oakland's potent attack to just two shots, with only one on target. At the other end, Orange County generated more opportunities, recording seven shots, including two on goal. Bunbury stood out in the opening half, showcasing his creativity and helping create multiple chances in the final third.

At the halftime whistle, Kevin Partida reached a significant career milestone, surpassing 10,000 regular-season minutes.

Orange County SC opened the second half with renewed intensity, applying immediate pressure on the Roots, and their urgency paid off early. In the 47th minute, Mataeo Bunbury capitalized on a pass from Chris Hegardt, finishing clinically to give OCSC the lead. The goal marked Bunbury's first of the season.

Oakland pushed forward in search of an equalizer, but Orange County's defense, anchored by Tom Brewitt, remained organized and composed under pressure. The Roots' most dangerous opportunity came when former OCSC midfielder Tommy McCabe connected with Neveal Hackshaw, whose powerful effort was directed toward goal. However, Alex Rando rose to the occasion, calmly securing the ball to preserve the advantage.

The match grew increasingly physical in stoppage time. Marcelo Palomino was shown a yellow card in the 90+3rd minute, and moments later, Oakland goalkeeper Raphael Spiegel was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the 90+5th minute. Orange County SC held firm through the final whistle, securing the victory and leapfrogging the Roots into sole possession of first place.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

With the start tonight, Kevin Partida broke 10,000 regular-season minutes in the USL Championship.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 1 1

OAK 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

47' Mataeo Bunbury

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

65' Garrison Tubbs - Yellow Card

90+3 Marcelo Palomino

OAKLAND ROOTS SC

67' Danny Trejo - Yellow Card

90+5' - Raphael Spiegel - Red Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Alex Rando (GK); Tom Brewitt (C), Garrison Tubbs, Nico Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman (53' Marcelo Palomino), Mouhamadou War, Stephen Kelly, Kevin Partida, Chris Hegardt, Mataeo Bunbury (79' Ousmane Sylla), Yaniv Bazini (69' Lyam Mackinnon)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Grayson Doody, Apolo Marinch, Efern Solis, Oliver Kurnik

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 40% | Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 2 | Fouls: 17 | Offsides: 0 |

OAKLAND ROOTS SC LINEUP: (4-3-3)

Raphael Spiegel (GK); Julian Bravo, Neveal Hackshaw (72' Jesus de Vicente), David García, Michael Edwards, Mark Fisher, Wolfgang Prentice (86' Bradley Roberson), Tommy McCabe, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Danny Trejo (72' Bertin Jacquesson), Faysal Bettache,

Unused Subs: Kendall McIntosh (GK); Ali Elmasnaouy, Bradley Roberson, Emilio Martinez Sorrosa, Luka Rosic, Jackson Kiil, Jesse Maldonado

Head Coach: Ryan Martin

Possession: 60% | Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 6 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC v. Oakland Roots SC

2026 USL Championship Match 4

Date: March 28, 2025

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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