FC Tulsa Secure Home Point against Phoenix Rising FC

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa finished out its three-match homestand with a 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Both sides showed up defensively in the opening 45 minutes with the visitors having the better of the chances early on. Goalkeeper Dane Jacomen came up big for the Scissortails with two key saves to keep things scoreless heading into half.

Five minutes into the second half, Tulsa managed to break through after a Phoenix turnover deep in their own end of the field. A cross from midfielder Jamie Webber then found the feet of midfielder Bailey Sparks who found the back of the net for his first time in a Black and Gold uniform to give the Scissortails the 1-0 lead.

"We have been pleased with our overall depth so far," Head Coach Luke Spencer said. "That's been a big emphasis for us so far in March. I think there's more to come from all the new guys, and it's still early in the season, so we'll have to build on that."

Tulsa had chances to widen their advantage in the second half in the minutes after the goal but couldn't double their lead. Phoenix then capitalized in transition to even up the match and steal a late point for themselves.

Sparks' second start for the club reaped his first career goal for FC Tulsa while Jacomen also made his first USL Championship start for the Scissortails. Today's draw extended Tulsa's home unbeaten streak in regulation to 18 matches with their last home defeat coming on May 31, 2025 against Birmingham Legion FC.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, April 11 as it takes on Orange County SC at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on NOTV (News on 6 Now).

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

FC Tulsa 1:1 Phoenix Rising FC | ONEOK Field | Saturday, March 28, 2026

MATCH STATS | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING

TUL - Bailey Sparks 50'

PHX - Juan Carvajal 74' (Ihsan Sacko)

MISCONDUCT

TUL - Owen Damm (Yellow) 6'

PHX - Gunnar Studenhofft (Yellow) 32'

TUL - Jamie Webber (Yellow) 43'

TUL - Lamar Batista (Yellow) 48'

PHX - Rafael Czichos (Yellow) 54'

TUL - Harvey St. Clair (Yellow) 83'

PHX - Adrián Pelayo (Yellow) 85'

PHX - Juan Carvajal (Yellow) 89'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (4-2-3-1) - Dane Jacomen; Owen Damm, Lamar Batista, Ian, Harvey St Clair; Jeorgio Kocevski, Raheem Somersall; Bruno Lapa (Lucas Stauffer 79'), Bailey Sparks, Jamie Webber (Remi Cabral 79'); Kalil ElMedkhar (Stefan Lukic 79')

Subs Not Used: Alex Tambakis, Alonzo Clarke, Zion Siranga, Nelson Pierre

Phoenix Rising FC (3-4-1-2) - Chituru Odunze; Aleksandar Vukovic (Luke Biasi 79'), Rafael Czichos, Adrián Pelayo; Diego Gómez (Ihsan Sacko 63'), Jean Moursou, JP Scearce, Collin Smith; Charlie Dennis; Darius Johnson, Gunnar Studenhofft (Juan Carvajal 63')

Subs Not Used: Patrick Rakovsky, Anthony Hernandez, Jamison Ping, Eziah Ramirez

MATCH STATS: TUL | PHX

GOALS: 1|1

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 56|44

SHOTS: 11|9

SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|3

SAVES: 2|1

FOULS: 20|24

OFFSIDES: 3|2

CORNERS: 4|5







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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