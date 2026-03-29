Dikwa, Bassett Fire Hounds to Home Win
Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - A five-goal thriller greeted fans at the Pittsburgh Riverhounds' first home match of the USL Championship season, and the Highmark Stadium crowd went home happy with a 3-2 victory tonight over USL newcomers Sporting Club Jacksonville.
Albert Dikwa scored from open play and from the penalty spot for the Hounds (2-2-0), and Sam Bassett scored a highlight-reel strike from more than 30 yards out into the top corner of the net. Mohamed Traore and Emil Jääskeläinen scored as Sporting (0-3-1) attempted to make a second-half comeback.
Dikwa's second goal was his 40th total in a Hounds uniform, making him the second to reach that plateau with the club.
The night began with the unveiling of the team's championship banner, celebrating the club's first-ever league title winning the USL Championship in 2025.
First half
For the second straight match, the Hounds were on the board early, this time with a seventh-minute goal. Beto Ydrach chipped a ball into the box toward the penalty spot, and shouts for a penalty came from the crowd as Charles Ahl was knocked over by his defender.
Undeterred, Dikwa hurdled Ahl's legs to be first to the loose ball, and he turned back toward the goal to finish with his right foot into the top right corner.
The Hounds' lead doubled in the 27th minute with a brilliant goal seemingly from nothing. Bassett intercepted a Jacksonville pass backward, but the visitors still had numbers behind the ball.
The midfielder carried the ball toward goal moving to his right, and as he closed on 30 yards from the target, Bassett struck a right-footed curler that left leaping goalkeeper Christian Olivares no chance as it soared into the top left corner.
Ydrach then came up with a huge play to keep it 2-0 at halftime. Jacksonville's Harvey Neville drove a cross through the box from the left side, and Jääskeläinen rose above everyone to put a header on goal. Ydrach had retreated to just the right spot to head the ball upward off the crossbar, allowing his teammates to clear the ball.
Second half
The Hounds went ahead 3-0 in the 50th minute after Dida Armstrong was called for handling the ball on the ground in a sliding challenge on Bradley Sample. Dikwa stepped up for the penalty and scored low under the diving Olivares, netting his third of the season and 40th for the Hounds.
Sporting fought back though, and the visitors were on the board in the 58th minute from a corner kick. Jordan Rossiter shot from the top of the box through traffic, and the ball deflected off Traore in front, sending the opposite direction of diving goalkeeper Nico Campuzano and softly into the net.
Four minutes later, Jacksonville struck again. Neville thumped a ball forward from just inside the halfway line, and Jääskeläinen won the battle to get to the bouncing ball and struck a low finish to his left.
The Hounds tightened up after the lapses, and the visiting side were held to a single, blocked shot over the final 28 minutes and stoppage time.
Modelo Man of the Match
Albert Dikwa had his first brace since rejoining the Hounds this offseason, reviving memories of his 2023 Golden Boot season. He also won possession five times - second-most on the team - and won a pair of free kick leading the line.
What's next?
The Hounds head back into U.S. Open Cup play on short rest, as they will host amateur side Virginia Dream FC in the Second Round on Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m.
Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Nico Campuzano; Victor Souza (Illal Osumanu 79'), Beto Ydrach, Owen Mikoy; Junior Etou, Danny Griffin, Bradley Sample, Perrin Barnes; Sam Bassett (Eliot Goldthorp 63'), Charles Ahl (Robbie Mertz 63'); Albert Dikwa (Trevor Amann 89')
Sporting Jacksonville lineup (4-2-3-1) - Christian Olivares; Harvey Neville, Mohamed Traore, Ryan Edwards, Dida Armstrong; Brem Soumaoro (Jacob Evans 85'), Jordan Rossiter; Ezekiel Soto (Thomas Roberts 46'), Raffery Pedder, Ahmad Al Qaq (Kieran Sadlier 56'); Emil Jääskeläinen
Scoring summary
PIT - Albert Dikwa 6'
PIT - Sam Bassett 27'
PIT - Albert Dikwa 50' (penalty)
JAX - Mohamed Traore 58' (Jordan Rossiter)
JAX - Emil Jääskeläinen 62' (Harvey Neville)
Discipline summary
PIT - Albert Dikwa 42' (caution - reckless foul)
JAX - Head coach Liam Fox 45+5' (caution - dissent)
JAX - Ahmad Al Qaq 53' (caution - reckless foul)
JAX - Brem Soumaoro 69' (caution - reckless foul)
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