Detroit City FC Earns Physical 1-0 Win over Charleston

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC's Darren Smith reacts after his goal

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC's Darren Smith reacts after his goal(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Detroit City FC returned to Keyworth Stadium for their second home game of the season to face Charleston Battery. In the physical head-to-head battle, Detroit left the match with all 3 points after a 1-0 victory. A stunning drive down the field by Haruki Yamazaki led to Ates Diouf passing the ball from the edge of the box to Darren Smith, who placed the ball in the bottom right corner of the goal in the 76th minute.

Head Coach Danny Dichio started the match with the same starting XI from the home opener. Carlos Herrera in goal, Tommy Silva, Callum Montgomery, captain Devon Amoo-Mensah, and Yamazaki all in the back line. The midfield consisted of Ryan Williams, Kobe Hernandez-Foster, and Maxi Rodriguez. The attacking three was led by Ates Diouf, Darren Smith, and Jeciel Cedeño.

Detroit started the match off strong, with a shot from Cedeño being sent just wide of the right post in the 3rd minute.

From there, the match began to settle with both Charleston and Detroit finding their footing in the game. Both teams created promising chances, including a 8th minute drive up the field and a shot from Yamazaki that was sent just inches over the crossbar. Cedeño continued to put pressure on the Charleston backline by faking three shots across the box and then putting in a ball to the bottom left of the goal, but it was saved by Zamudio in the 14th minute.

The first yellow card of the game was given to Charleston's Miguel Barry after colliding with Carlos Herrera on a crossed ball.

The game continued to go back and forth between the teams, but a breakthrough seemed to happen when Tommy Silva's crossed ball awkwardly found its way into the back of the net in the 31st minute. The goal was eventually called back after an infraction.

Detroit continued to put pressure on the Charleston backline throughout the half. In the 37th minute, a crossed ball just narrowly missed the head of Diouf, but Yamazaki was there to recollect the ball and shoot, but missed the goal just wide to the left.

In the 39th minute, Maxi Rodriguez went down with a non-contact injury and was subbed off for Preston Tabort Etaka. The team rode out the first half and went into the break tied 0-0.

In the second half, Detroit took complete control of the match. In the 57th minute, a corner from Ryan Williams found Callum Montgomery, who headed it into the back right of the net. Williams was caught offside, and the goal was called back for a second time in the match.

After the first 15 minutes of Detroit's dominant second half, Charleston responded by bringing off Kirill Pakhomov for Nanan Houssou in the 61st minute.

The second yellow card of the game went to Ates Diouf in the 63rd minute, who committed a foul to stop a Charleston counterattack.

The clearest goal-scoring opportunity for Charleston came in the 65th minute, but a strong save from Carlos Herrera kept the scoreboard at 0-0.

The first tactical change from Charleston proved unsuccessful, so they followed up with two substitutions in the 70th minute. Maalique Foster and Langston Blackstock were subbed off for Wilmer Cabrera and Laurent Kissiedou. These changes were shortly followed by a few substitutions from Detroit, who brought off Jeciel Cedeño and Ryan Williams for Chisom Egbuchulam and Abdoulaye Diop in the 73rd minute.

Detroit's attacking efforts were finally rewarded in the 75th minute, when a skillful drive up from the Yamazaki led to a pass from Chisolm Engbuchulum to Ates Diouf to Darren Smith, who placed the ball in the bottom right of the net for Detroit's first and only goal of the night.

In the 79th minute, substitute Preston Tabort Etaka came off for Aedan Stanley after another non-contact injury.

The final Charleston change came in the 81st minute, where Sean Suber was taken off for youngster Jack Wayne.

Charleston pushed back in the final minutes and created a few attacking opportunities. The final yellow card of the match came out of one of these plays, where Charleston's Joey Akpunonu simulated a foul in the box.

Detroit rode out the rest of the match, earning a dominant 1-0 victory over the Charleston Battery.

QUOTES

"I'm absolutely delighted because the boys put in such a huge amount of work today. To come up against a team like Charleston, who we're battling with for playoff spots, and get a result like that, was just a really good team win."

"It was a wonderful goal. Haruki has been in really good form... We got the 1v1 situation we wanted with Ates; he beat his man, and Darren was on the move in the box. That's a proper poacher's goal, and I'm delighted for all of them."

DCFC Head Coach Danny Dichio

"We just had to get back to our basics. We were all disappointed with the way the game went (in Indy) and the way we gave up the goals last week, so to come out against a good Charleston team, keep a clean sheet, and get three points - that's exactly what we needed."

"It's a great feeling playing here at Keyworth. The fans are amazing. They're right on top of you, it's tight, and it feels like an old English stadium. I'm glad we get to be part of it."

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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