Hartford Ties Indy Eleven in Home Opener with Late Goal
Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
In a back-and-forth affair at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday night, it was an own goal by Indy Eleven in the final minute of play that brought Hartford Athletic to a 2-2 draw in their home opener.
With the tie, each team grabbed a point in the United Soccer League Championship standings. Hartford now sits at 2-0-2 while Indy Eleven now holds a 1-1-1 record.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Indy Eleven pushed the pace early with Antony Siaha standing tall in goal for Hartford, making a series of saves to keep the match deadlocked at zeros aside. Hartford turned the tides, building off of the momentum guided by Siaha's stops and registered two corner kicks in turn.
- Carrying much of play by the midway point of the first half, the Boys in Green rippled the twine first as Arturo Diz Pe sent a pass up field to Sadat Anaku who turned and fired the rock short side to beat Eric Dick in the 33rd minute, putting Hartford ahead, 1-0.
- After heading into the half with a 1-0 edge, Indy Eleven knotted the score just over three minutes into the second half as Noble Okello tapped in a backdoor pass by Cam Lindley across the box, knotting the score at one aside.
- On a mirrored play of their prior goal, Bruno Rendón of Indy Eleven potted home a cross-seam pass by Mikah Thomas to put the visitors ahead, 2-1.
- Athletic knotted the score at 2-all as Indy Eleven defender Josh O'Brien knocked in the rock off of a corner kick from Hartford in the 89th minute, marking a 2-2 draw.
NOTEWORTHY
- Hartford owned a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks while Siaha made a pair of saves in goal.
SERIES NOTES
- Indy Eleven leads the all-time series, 6-2-4.
NEXT UP
- Hartford Athletic travel to Centreville Bank Stadium on Wednesday, April 1st to battle Rhode Island FC in a U.S. Open Cup Match. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.
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