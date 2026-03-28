Monterey Bay Visit Sin City in Search of Their First Win of the 2026 Season

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Monterey Bay FC (0-2-1, 1 points) hit the road for the second time this season for their fourth match of the 2026 USL Championship season against Western Conference rivals Las Vegas Lights FC (0-2-1, 1 points) at Cashman Field, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay FC head back on the road for a second consecutive match following a 1-1 draw against Sacramento Republic FC last weekend, earning their first point of the 2026 campaign. The Crisp-and-Kelp showed improvement on both ends of the pitch, highlighted by strong goalkeeping and more consistent attacking chances. Now, Monterey Bay will look to build on that momentum and secure their first win of the season as they continue their early-season road stretch.

Monterey Bay FC forward Wesley Leggett scored his goal of the season (assisted by Riley Bidois) last Saturday coming off the bench. Earning him being named the Man of the Match in rivalry match against Sacramento.

Las Vegas Lights FC return home for their 2026 home opener after beginning the season with two losses away from home. The Lights will be eager to respond in front of their home crowd at Cashman Field and pick up their first points of the campaign. Las Vegas has historically been dangerous going forward and will look to capitalize on their home-field advantage in this matchup.

Historically, meetings between Monterey Bay FC and Las Vegas Lights FC have been tightly contested since MBFC joined the league. The sides have exchanged results over the past few seasons, including a 1-1 draw in their most recent matchup in October 2025. With both teams searching for early-season momentum, Saturday's match presents an important opportunity to gain ground in the Western Conference standings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

Monterey Bay Visit Sin City in Search of Their First Win of the 2026 Season - Monterey Bay FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.