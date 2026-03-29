Monterey Bay Falls, 1-0, to the Las Vegas Lights in Vegas

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Monterey Bay FC (0-3-1, 1 point) fell to Las Vegas Lights FC (1-2-1, 4 points) in a 1-0 defeat at Cashman Field.

Monterey Bay FC opened the match with energy, looking to create early chances and establish possession on the road. The Crisp-and-Kelp generated a handful of opportunities in the first half but were unable to test the goalkeeper consistently, as the final ball lacked precision.

Defensively, Monterey Bay remained organized, with goalkeeper Fernando Delgado called into action to make key stops and keep the match level. The back line held firm under pressure for much of the opening 45 minutes, limiting Las Vegas to few clear-cut chances despite stretches of possession from the hosts.

The second half saw Las Vegas increase its attacking urgency, pushing numbers forward and applying more consistent pressure in Monterey Bay's defensive third. Despite the resistance, the breakthrough came midway through the half, with Las Vegas finding the lone goal of the match to take a 1-0 lead.

Monterey Bay responded with substitutions and a more direct approach, attempting to stretch the field and create space out wide. Players like Wesley Leggett and Belmar Joseph helped facilitate build-up play, but the visitors continued to struggle to generate clear chances in front of goal.

Las Vegas maintained defensive discipline down the stretch, limiting Monterey Bay's late push and securing all three points at home. Monterey Bay finished the match with competitive possession spells but lacked the finishing quality needed to find an equalizer.

Monterey Bay FC will now look to regroup and carry positives forward as they continue their early-season campaign in search of their first win of 2026.







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