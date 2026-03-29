Monterey Bay Football Club Present Monterey Bay Sirens as the Official Name of their new USL W Club

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California (Saturday, March 28, 2026) - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) is proud to present the Monterey Bay Sirens as the official name of their new USL W club. The creation of the Monterey Bay Sirens represents more than just a new team-it is the realization of a long-awaited dream for generations of female athletes in the region and an opportunity to showcase a higher level of talent in the Monterey community.

The team crest contains affiliation with the colors of the current Monterey Bay FC crest and the incorporation of a siren that signifies the identity of this new chapter in pre-professional soccer in the Central Coast.

The Sirens are not just a name-they are a force. It derives from the mythical creature which known as a siren mermaid that holds the timeless power of the ocean in her voice. A voice that is now present in the 831. They are the ultimate femme fatale-a captivating, dangerous figure who merges her strength and haunting vocal talents with the classic silhouette of a fish-tailed land & sea nymph.

With the arrival of a local pre-professional women's team Monterey Bay, it closes and unites the gap that once was an obstacle for many generations of talented soccer players across the Central Coast and it provides a pathway to professional heights within the MBFC organization and their global partnerships. The establishment of the Monterey Bay Sirens is a long-awaited opportunity that will inspire girls and women within the 831 and beyond.

The Sirens will compete in the NorCal Division of the W League's Western Conference. The 2026 inaugural season will consist of 10 regular season games played with the first match scheduled for May 9th at Cardinale Stadium. From the deep waters of the Bay to the pitch at Cardinale Stadium, a new story begins. One that echoes with power, pride, and purpose.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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