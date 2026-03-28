Know Before You Go: Las Vegas Lights FC vs Monterey Bay FC: Home Opener: Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







It's Home Opener Night, presented by Ualett! Join the Lights for our first match at Cashman Field, featuring a Lights flag giveaway, drone shows, our new mascot reveal, and more surprises!

Here is everything you need to know before you head to Cashman Field.

Ticketing

Las Vegas Lights FC has partnered with SeatGeek for the 2026 season. Lights fans will purchase, manage, and access their tickets through the SeatGeek platform.

To explore all ticketing options, including season tickets, flex plans, premium spaces, and more, head to lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

To snag single match tickets for Saturday's Home Opener match against Monterey Bay FC, click the button below to buy now through SeatGeek.

BUY TICKETS NOW

Matchday Timeline

5:30 p.m. -  Pre-Match Tailgate Party Opens

6:30 p.m. -  Gates Open

6:49 p.m. -  Warmups Start

7:30 p.m. -  Pre-Match Show Starts  -  Be in your seats early - don't miss our official mascot reveal!

7:36 p.m. -  Kickoff

8:26 p.m. - Halftime Drone Show!

Post-Match - Final Drone Show!

Ualett Lights Flag Giveaway

The first 1,500 fans to arrive at Cashman will receive a Lights flag courtesy of our friends at Ualett.

Another reason to arrive early!

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TWO Drone Shows

To kick off the season, Las Vegas Lights FC will host TWO drone shows on Saturday night.

Stay in your seats at halftime for the first show, then stick around after the match as the lights come down and the drones go up for the grand finale!

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Pre-Match Tailgate Party

The pre-match tailgate party is always lit!

Head to the plaza right outside the front gates starting at 5:30 p.m. to join the party before gates open at 6:30 p.m. The tailgate will feature a live DJ, inflatable fun, merch pop-ups, food and drink, a gaming truck, and more!

Parking

Fans can pre-purchase parking before arriving at Cashman Field. Parking is $10 when pre-purchased online and $13 in-person on match day. Pre-purchase now and streamline your arrival.

BUY PARKING NOW

IMPORTANT NOTE: Due to tonight's Drone Show, the Washington Avenue entrance and parking area will be closed.

When arriving at Cashman Field for tonight's match, fans can enter through two entrances: Las Vegas Boulevard and Maryland Parkway. General parking is located in Lots A and D, while VIP parking is located in Lot C. Please see map below.

For directions to Cashman Field and further parking information, head to lasvegaslightsfc.com/buy-parking.

Stadium Policy FAQs

Can I pay with cash at Cashman Field?

No. Cashman Field is a cashless venue (yes, we understand the irony).

If I'm bringing a bag with me, does it have to be clear?

Yes. Cashman Field operates under a clear bag policy to ensure safety and a smooth entrance for fans.

However, small non-clear clutch bags are permitted, as well as seat cushions that have no pockets or zippered compartments. Exemptions are permitted for medically necessary items.

Can I bring in my own food or beverage?

No. Outside food or beverage is not allowed into Cashman Field. However, one unopened, sealed water bottle per fan is allowed.

How much does parking cost? Can I pre-pay?

Parking is $10 pre-paid online and $13 in-person on matchday. Fans can pre-purchase parking.

Are there sensory kits available at Cashman Field?

Yes! Visit our Customer Service Booth in the center of the concourse to check out a sensory kit.

For a full list of permitted items, prohibited items, bag guidelines, and more important information, head over to our Fan Code of Conduct page at lasvegaslightsfc.com/matchday/code-of-conduct.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.