Second-Half Comeback Falls Short as Sporting JAX Men Drop Pittsburgh Fixture

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting Club Jacksonville men's team (0-3-1, 1 pt) scored twice within five minutes during the second half of Saturday's USL Championship match with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (2-2-0, 6 pts), but it wasn't enough as they fell, 3-2.

Sporting JAX entered this match needing a result following Wednesday's home loss to Miami FC. It looked like these hopes may be dashed early when Pittsburgh forward Albert Dikwa struck in the seventh minute to open the scoring.

While it was a rocky start, things settled down a bit. Pittsburgh kept pushing the envelope, though, and it opened in the 25th minute. Riverhounds midfielder Sam Bassett scored on a screamer that likely no goalkeeper would have had a chance at stopping. Now, the lead quickly grew to two.

Sporting JAX got off to a sluggish start, but they did generate chances here and there in the first half of play. Many of these came from forward Emil Jääskeläinen, who has been creating pressure in the box all season long. The best of these chances was a header following a cross from defender Harvey Neville, but it wasn't meant to be.

Entering the break down 2-0 was the last thing Sporting JAX wanted, but it didn't mean they were going to give up. Something was brewing amongst the group as the second half began with a 'now or never' mentality. It quickly went south, though, when a handball in the opposition's box led to a penalty kick, which Dikwa scored to balloon the lead to three in the 50th minute.

If Sporting JAX's backs were previously against the wall, they were now through it. At the unlikeliest of times, that spirit of resilience arrived. Less than 10 minutes later, newcomer Jordan Rossiter sent a shot towards the net, which deflected off Mohamed Traore to sneak past the keeper. The deficit was back to two, and it was a pair of defenders who'd gotten it done.

The high spirits inside Highmark Stadium experienced a brief interruption, but Pittsburgh still comfortably led the match-until they didn't. Just four minutes after the previous goal, Jääskeläinen timed up an incredible run on a skyrocketed ball downfield to fire one past the keeper. Not only did this shrink the deficit to one goal, but it helped the young attacker gain confidence after coming close many times in 2026.

"It felt good; the first goal is always the hardest," Jääskeläinen said following the match. "Hopefully there's many more to come."

The home crowd was stunned, but the Riverhounds did still have a one-goal advantage. They dug in their heels and tightened up defensively. Sporting JAX tried to find an equalizer, but it never materialized.

Despite the 3-0 deficit early in the second half, this was a match that Sporting JAX had the upper hand in statistically. The visitors controlled possession (60%) and recorded more shots on target, but a result didn't follow. This now marks the team's third loss in its first four matches of USL Championship play.

The squad isn't shying away from the tough start. They may be the new kids on the block, but they're eager to show the rest of the league that they are a force to be reckoned with. Defender Ryan Edwards, who served as captain in his first appearance Saturday, spoke to what will help turn the tide.

"It's the key moments in games making the big difference right now," Edwards said. "Once we become harder to beat and now being our own worst enemy with errors, then the points will start to show."

Echoing Edward's sentiment regarding self-imposed hardship was head coach Liam Fox.

"We really need to improve and we need to improve quickly," Fox said. "At the moment, it feels like we're giving ourselves mountains to climb."

It's been a talking point throughout the season, but it's critical to remember just how new this squad is. As they play together more and face adversity-like Saturday's loss-together, chemistry will build and the team believes that results will follow.

"It's tough at the moment, but as we speak about regularly, we can see signs of improvement," Fox said. "It's difficult for me to say and it's difficult for people to hear, but there are signs that the team is starting to come together."

Much like this week, there's no time to mourn this outcome. The squad hosts in-state rival Tampa Bay Rowdies, who pummeled Pittsburgh 3-0 just one week ago, on Saturday, April 4. It won't be easy, but a positive result against a talented team from down south could be just what it takes to turn things around early on in 2026.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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