Switchbacks FC Players Patrick Burner, Stevie Echevarria & Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play
Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announces that Patrick Burner, Stevie Echevarria and Duke Lacroix have been selected to represent their respective countries.
Burner has been a consistent presence for the Martinique National Team. He has received 17 national team call-ups, making 16 appearances while earning 11 starts and coming off the bench five times. In addition, he has been named to the matchday bench once.
In 2023, Burner delivered an impressive international campaign, scoring four goals for Martinique. He found the net against Saint Lucia, El Salvador, and recorded a brace against Costa Rica.
The Martinique National Team will compete in the CONCACAF Series in the Dominican Republic. If selected to the matchday squad, Burner could feature in matches against Cuba on March 26 and El Salvador on March 29.
Echevarria continues to build his presence with the Puerto Rico National Team. He has been named to 10 international squads, appearing in nine matches and earning six starts. In June 2025, he scored his first international goal in a World Cup Qualifier against St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Across his international appearances, Echevarria has logged a total of 563 minutes for Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico is set to compete in the 2026 FIFA Series Friendlies, which will be hosted in Puerto Rico, and Echevarria will join the national team from March 23-30. If selected to the matchday squad, Echevarria could feature in the match against Guam on March 25.
Lacroix remains an important presence for the Haitian National Team. He has been named to 21 international rosters and has made 13 appearances, including 12 starts. During those matches, Lacroix has recorded two goals, two assists, and accumulated 1,121 minutes of international play. Most recently, he featured in Haiti's FIFA World Cup Qualifying match against Nicaragua, where he played the full match and recorded an assist in the 92'.
Haiti will travel to Toronto for upcoming international friendlies against Tunisia on March 28 and Iceland on March 31. All three players will be unavailable for the Switchbacks FC's match against New Mexico United on March 28.
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