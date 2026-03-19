Loudoun United FC Forward Arquímides Ordóñez Called up to Guatemala National Team

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC forward Arquímides Ordóñez has been called up to represent the Guatemala National Team during an upcoming international friendly.

Ordóñez, 22, continues to build momentum both at the club and international level. The Cincinnati, Ohio native has previously featured for Guatemala's senior national team and remains an important part of the program's player pool.

Ordóñez first rose to international prominence during the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, where he was named to the tournament's Best XI after scoring five goals in six matches. He subsequently led Guatemala to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, where he started all three group-stage matches. At the senior level, Ordóñez has earned over 12 caps, featuring prominently in recent World Cup Qualifying and CONCACAF Gold Cup campaigns.

"Arquímides' call-up is a fantastic achievement for him and a proud moment for everyone at the club," said Anthony Limbrick, head Coach of Loudoun United FC. "Representing your country at the senior level is something every player aspires to, and it speaks to the work he's put in both before arriving here and since joining Loudoun. We're excited to see him take this opportunity with Guatemala."

Since joining Loudoun United, Ordóñez has brought energy and attacking intent to the Red-and-White, using his pace and movement to impact the game in the final third. His continued development has not gone unnoticed, with this latest call-up recognizing his progress and consistency.

Ordóñez is eligible to represent Guatemala through his family heritage and has embraced the opportunity to compete on the international stage. His experience with the national team adds another layer to his growth as a young professional.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

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