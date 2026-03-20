Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC
Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Overview: SAC vs. MB
Date: Saturday, March 21
Location: Heart Health Park
Tickets: Purchase Now!
Giveaway: Acrylic wine glasses (ingress) and corkscrews (egress), courtesy of Sentivo Vineyards & Winery
Watch: FOX40+ streaming app and ESPN+
Know Your Opponent - Republic FC
Republic FC returns to action with a chance to climb up the league table with another match at home. It's been a busy week for The Boys in Old Glory Red. After picking up a hard-earned point on the road against Lexington SC last weekend, The Quails took their first step forward in Open Cup play with a 2-0 win over El Farolito in the First Round on Wednesday night.
From the first whistle, it was a rough match up with 37 fouls. Ultimately Republic FC came out triumphant as Forster Ajago netted two goals in added extra time, his first brace since 2024. The confident victory was a result of Sacramento's continued pressure throughout the night, which was a similar story to the Opening Night win against FC Tulsa.
"When Kyle [Edwards] got his goal in the first game, it was because Forster [Ajago] wore the defense down for so many minutes. And then tonight, it was the opposite - Kyle does a lot of the leg work and then Forster gets on and makes them pay," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins.
The club's youth development pipeline was a highlight with three homegrown players in the starting lineup - Blake Willey, Chibi Ukaegbu, and Da'vian Kimbrough. The trio's special night marked the first time since 2020 that three players from Republic FC's academy started in the same match. Later in the night, defender Rohan Chivukula became the 17th academy player to feature for the first team in a competitive match.
Now as Republic FC waits to learn its opponent for the next round of Cup play, the focus turns back to the regular season. The club will be in front of its home crowd for the next three weeks, providing a nice opportunity to continue to build chemistry and find rhythm early in the season.
Know Your Opponent - Monterey Bay FC
Regional rivals Monterey Bay FC are coming into Saturday's match on rested legs after missing out on qualifying for this year's Open Cup. By many measures, the Crisp-and-Kelp have had a disappointing start to the 2026 season with two consecutive losses and no goals, but with a large influx of new talent - including a Starting XI of all new signings on Opening Night - some early growing pains are to be expected.
Last weekend, Monterey Bay played to a tough 3-0 loss on home turf against El Paso Locomotive. A free kick took a weird bounce to give El Paso the lead in the 21st minute before putting the game away with two more goals in two minutes early in the second half.
But despite the scoreline, the match saw a strong debut for Sebastian Lletget who gave fans a preview of the impact he can have on the pitch. In just 16 minutes of action, the USMNT and MLS veteran looked dangerous and created three scoring opportunities. Soccer fans across the country will be eager to see how he settles into his new team as the season progresses.
Head-to-Head
Separated by just 180 miles, Republic FC and Monterey Bay have frequently faced off since the Seaside club joined USL in 2022. Sacramento has claimed five wins to Monterey Bay's three, while the points have split just once. The scorelines have been close as well, with all but one match decided by 1 goal or less.
Saturday's match marks the Indomitable Club's first chance to pick up points and defend its title in the "Hella Cup," an annual in-season NorCal tournament launched by the supporters' groups representing Republic FC, Monterey Bay FC, and Oakland Roots.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026
- El Paso Locomotive FC Advances to the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lexington SC Routs Flower City Union In First Round Of U.S. Open Cup, 9-0 - Lexington SC
- MUSC Match Preview: Charleston vs. Birmingham - Charleston Battery
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks FC Players Patrick Burner, Stevie Echevarria & Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
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- Rowdies Introduce New Matchday Elements for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC to Host Second-Annual RIFC Classic, Presented by Capelli Sport - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Announce 2026 Local Broadcast Partners - FC Tulsa
- Colton Swan Called up for U.S. U-20 National Team for Friendlies - Charleston Battery
- Battery's Colton Swan Called up for U.S. U-20 National Team for Friendlies - Charleston Battery
- Preview: Hounds at Tampa Bay Rowdies - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Roots Look to Stay Perfect in Saturday Night Matchup at Phoenix Rising FC - Oakland Roots SC
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- Rowdies Sign Goalkeepers Caleb Klepacz and Joshua Kachurak to USL Academy Contracts - Tampa Bay Rowdies
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- Road Test: Undefeated Detroit City FC Takes Momentum to Indianapolis - Detroit City FC
- Brooklyn FC Welcomes New Balance as Official Kit Partner for Both Men's and Women's Teams - Brooklyn FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Earns 2-2 Draw at Dallas Trinity FC - Lexington SC
- Republic FC Goes to Extra Time to Knock El Farolito out of U.S. Open Cup) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Advances to Round Two of US Open Cup with 3-0 Win over LUFC - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Tops ASC New Stars 6-0 in U.S. Open Cup - San Antonio FC
- Late Heroics From Cat Barry Earn A Point For LSC In 2-2 Draw At Dallas - Lexington SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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