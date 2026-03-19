Time Change Announced for Brooklyn FC's First Split Double Header for the Men's and Women's Teams on 3/28
Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) today announced that kickoff times have been changed for its Saturday, March 28 split doubleheader at Maimonides Park. The Brooklyn FC women will face Lexington SC at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by the Brooklyn FC men taking on Louisville City FC at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The matches fall on Luna Park opening day, giving fans a chance to enjoy Coney Island's rides and attractions between games. Fans will need to exit the stadium between matches. Those who have already purchased a ticket to either match can expect to receive an email from Brooklyn FC to arrange their complimentary ticket for the other game.
Tickets that have already been purchased for either match will remain valid. For additional ticketing questions, please contact the Brooklyn FC ticketing office at (347) 714-5140 or tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com.
The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League and USL Championship schedules are available online. Tickets for all Brooklyn FC home matches are available online. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.
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