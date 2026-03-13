Match Preview: Brooklyn FC Men at Detroit City FC

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men continue their inaugural USL Championship season on Saturday, March 14, with a road match against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET, and the match will air on ESPN+ and TUDN.

Brooklyn enters the match at 1-0-0 after opening the season with a 1-0 victory over Indy Eleven at Maimonides Park. Forward Juan Carlos "JC" Obregón Jr. scored the first goal in club history from the penalty spot in the 26th minute, while goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich made several key saves to help secure the men's first clean sheet.

Saturday marks another early milestone for Brooklyn FC men, as the club plays its first road match. It also marks the first-ever meeting between Brooklyn and Detroit City FC. Brooklyn will look to build on the defensive discipline and timely attacking moments it showed in its season opener as it takes on a Detroit side opening its campaign at 0-0-0.

Obregón leads Brooklyn with one goal entering the weekend, while Stefan Stojanovic and Thomas Vancaeyezeele share the team lead in chances created with two each.

Player Availability

Unavailable

Pierre Da Silva

Callum Frogson

Brooklyn FC Men return home to Maimonides Park on Friday, March 21, for a 7:00 p.m. ET match against Hartford Athletic. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2026

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