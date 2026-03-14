Loudoun United FC Sign Defender Grant Robinson to a 25-Day Contract

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC has signed defender Grant Robinson to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval.

Robinson brings extensive USL Championship to the Red-and-White after most recently spending four seasons with Monterey Bay FC. During his time with Monterey Bay, Robinson became a consistent presence along the backline and midfield, appearing regularly for the club following its inaugural season in 2022.

Prior to joining Monterey Bay, Robinson competed in the USL Championship with Rio Grande Valley FC after signing with he club in March 2021. He previously began his professional career with Las Vegas Lights FC in 2020, making his professional debut on March 7, 2020.

"Grant is a versatile fullback/wingback who operates on the left-hand side," said Anthony Limbrick, Head Coach of Loudoun United FC. "He brings valuable experience in the league level, making 19 appearances for Monterey Bay last season. His arrival will add important depth to the squad and further enhance competition for places within the London United FC team."

A Northern Virginia product, Robinson played collegiately at George Mason University, where he made 63 appearances across four seasons from 2016 to 2019. During his collegiate career, he scored six goals and recorded four assists for the Patriots.

While in college, Robinson also gained additional experience competing in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) with FC Baltimore in 2018 and in USL League Two (then USL PDL) with The Villages SC in 2019.

Robinson now joins Loudoun United FC on a short-term agreement as the club continues preparations for the early portion of the 2026 USL Championship season.

Fans can secure their seats for the next Loudoun United FC home match by purchasing tickets today. Don't miss the chance to experience the energy of Segra Field as the Red-and-White take the pitch in front of the home crowd. To view available seating options and purchase tickets, visit https://www.loudoununitedfc.com/tickets/.

Player: Grant Robinson

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 08/15/1998

Age: 27

Birthplace: Columbia, Maryland

Height: 5'9"

Status: Domestic







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2026

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