Switchbacks FC Sign Three Academy Contracts for the 2026 Season

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that it has signed Leo Styduhar, Griffin Price, & Rashed Jahan to USL Academy contracts for the 2026 season. The agreement is pending league and federation approval.

As a USL Academy signing, Styduhar, Price, Jahan will train and compete for the Switchbacks in the USL Championship and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup without forgoing their NCAA eligibility.

"Every day in training, Leo pushes himself to improve, while also raising the level of the other goalkeepers in the second team environment. His consistency and work ethic began to show on the field, and toward the end of the 2025 season, he delivered several standout performances for the second team," said Switcbacks II Head Coach Keelan Power. "Those performances made the decision an easy one to bring Leo into the first team environment during the 2026 preseason, where his form and focus continued to impress. Having already committed to the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, a strong program competing in NCAA Division II, Leo continues to take important steps in his development."

Styduhar has been a member of the Switchbacks II team since 2024, where he has continued to develop through the club's academy system. During his time with the program, he has established himself as a key contributor, highlighted by being named Man of the Match in the Fall 2025 Mountain Premier League Championship, helping lead the team to the league title.

"Growing up in Pueblo, it has been a near-lifelong dream of mine to be a part of the Switchbacks FC. Today, I'm one step closer," said Styduhar. "I'm so thankful to the club and coaches for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank my past coaches and family for always supporting me. I'm excited to continue to learn from and train next to senior team members and the coaches. Importantly, to be a part of the Switchbacks FC Goalkeeper Union."

At Pueblo Central High School, Styduhar has earned recognition both on and off the field. His standout play in goal earned him CHSAA SCL Goalkeeper of the Year honors and a CHSAA Class 3A All-State Honorable Mention selection, recognizing him as one of the top goalkeepers in the state. In the classroom, he has maintained a 3.5 GPA and has been named to the Honor Roll during his freshman, sophomore, and junior years, demonstrating his commitment to academic excellence alongside his athletic success.

Name: Leo Styduhar

Position: Goal Keeper

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: January 8, 2008

Age: 18

Hometown: Pueblo, CO.

Price established himself as a dominant player with the Switchbacks II team, earning him a USL Academy contract. He made the most of his opportunity during a First Team preseason match against Union Omaha, making an impact by scoring in the 49'.

"From Griffin's first training session, his technical quality stood out, while his work rate quickly showed the mentality he brings to the group every day. Those attributes earned him early opportunities with the first team during preseason," said Power. "This academy contract marks an exciting next step in Griffin's development, and he continues to push himself in the right direction every day. We're looking forward to seeing how he progresses and contributes throughout the season with the club."

Prior to joining the club, Price played for Minnesota United FC 2 and the Minnesota United Academy. With Minnesota United FC 2, he made seven appearances, including four starts, recording one goal and four assists. During his time with the Minnesota United Academy, he also made five appearances in 2024.

"I'm incredibly excited for this new opportunity here at Colorado Switchbacks. It's something I've worked toward for a long time, and I'm grateful for the chance to compete, grow, and prove myself at the professional level," said Price. "I'm ready to embrace the challenges ahead, learn from all the players and coaches around me, and give everything I have to help the team succeed."

Price also competed with Joy Athletic in the NPSL North Division, where he proved to be a key contributor. He appeared in 12 matches, making 12 starts, while scoring three goals and adding nine assists. In addition to his club experience, Price has participated in two Path2Pro Combines, attending both the Summer 2025 and Winter 2025/26 events as he continued to showcase his abilities.

Name: Griffin Price

Position: Forward

Height: 5'8"

Date of Birth: May 6, 2006

Age: 19

Hometown: Hopkins, MN.

Jahan has been a part of the Switchbacks II team since 2024, contributing to five trophies during his time with the club, including the 2025 MPL Spring and Fall Championships. During the 2024 MPL Spring season, Jahan recorded two goals and one assist, helping the team secure another successful campaign.

"Rashed has been with the Switchbacks II team since it began and has grown every year with the program," said Power. "Receiving an academy contract shows his commitment and dedication not only to himself but also to the club."

In addition to his time with Switchbacks II, Jahan has also featured for the Rapids U16 Youth team, continuing his development within Colorado's competitive youth soccer. At the high school level, Jahan delivered an impressive performance with Lakewood High School. Across 26 matches, he found the back of the net 21 times while adding 11 assists, showcasing his ability to both score and create opportunities for his teammates.

"Proud and grateful to sign my academy contract with this club. Thankful for the opportunity and excited to keep working and growing as a player," said Jahan. "Coming from Afghanistan all the way to the United States, I'm proud to take this next step in my journey toward becoming a professional soccer player."

Name: Rahsed Jahan

Position: Forward

Height: 5'9"

Date of Birth: July 26th, 2005

Age: 20

Hometown: Lakewood, CO.







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