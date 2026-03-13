Match Preview: Two Western Conference Favorites to Match up Saturday Night

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - For the second consecutive weekend, Lexington Sporting Club is hosting a perennial USL Championship favorite to open the 2026 season. Fans will be treated to a matchup with Sacramento Republic FC Saturday night, a battle pitting two top-five clubs against each other, per the league's Week 1 power rankings.

LSC will look to bounce back after a disappointing result last time out. An 85' minute concession saw its rivals swipe all three points away, but the Greens showed enough to suggest a quick rebound.

Aaron Molloy's goal was the stuff of legend. The outside-the-box hit that doubled as the first USL Championship goal of 2026, and in front of a record-breaking crowd nonetheless, will be revered in Lexington. Nick Firmino created four scoring chances from the 10 position, the second-most of any player in Week 1.

Lexington's depth was also on full display. The ability to bring on Jonathan Lewis and Javain Brown - two players with extensive international experience - along with Alfredo Midence, who nearly found the equalizer in the dying minutes, is a luxury few USL Championship clubs can match.

But at the end of the day, results count more than anything in soccer, and LSC will be tested by a stout Sacramento side coming off a commanding victory.

The California club has conceded the fewest goals in the Western Conference each of the past three seasons, and goalkeeper Danny Vitiello is one of the best the league has ever seen.

It's every soccer fan's dream - Lexington's offense, perhaps the most talented in the league, vs. a stingy Sacramento defense.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING SACRAMENTO

As mentioned, Sacramento's defense is no slouch. The triangle in the back consisting of Vitiello and center-backs Freddy Kleeman and long-time Sacramento man Lee Desmond are a source of strength for the side.

In its 2026 opener, Republic FC bested FC Tulsa 2-0, last year's Western Conference champions. Despite being outshot, recording fewer final third entries and earning fewer total big chances than Tulsa, Sacramento capitalized on the chances it did create.

Kleeman and Kyle Edwards both scored in the match, while Vitiello saved all three shots he faced.

The win was Neill Collins' first as manager of Republic FC.

BASEBALL JERSEY GIVEAWAY

With the World Baseball Classic in full swing, Lexington is giving away an exclusive LSC baseball jersey to the first 2,000 fans in attendance. Jerseys will only be distributed at the ARH gate.

$1.50 BEER NIGHT

Saturday will mark the first $1.50 Beer Night of the 2026 season. Fans can enjoy 16 oz cans of Coors Light and Miller Lite for just $1.50 each.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. The Golazo network is free.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2026

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