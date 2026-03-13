AMO's Pups Club Back for 2026

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has announced the return of AMO's Pups Club for the 2026 season.

AMO's Pups Club is free to join and gives families a unique experience with the team. Open to children aged 12 and under, each member receives their own credential and one free ticket to any 2026 regular-season game.

Members will have exclusive access to a monthly newsletter packed with activities and Pups Club members of the month. AMO's Pups Club members will also receive access to family-favorite events, such as AMO's Birthday celebration, Touch a Truck and Trunk or Treat.

New and returning members will be able to visit the Pups Club table at every home game throughout the 2026 Riverhounds season. At each game, the table will have new games and prizes for members to get their hands on.

AMO's Pups Club, along with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, will make its home debut on Tuesday, March 17, as the team begins its Open Cup run against Steel City FC at 7 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2026

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