Orange County SC Looks to Claim Three Points in Phoenix

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







A Western Conference rivalry renews this weekend as Orange County SC travels to the desert to face Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 14 at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium. The matchup represents one of the most established rivalries in USL Championship history, with the clubs meeting 34 times in regular-season play and twice more in the postseason. When these two sides meet, intensity and drama are almost always guaranteed.

Both teams enter the weekend searching for their first win of the 2026 campaign. Phoenix will look to rebound after a 2-1 road loss to San Antonio, while Orange County SC hopes to build on a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Las Vegas in its season opener.

Orange County SC arrives in Phoenix with confidence after a strong opening performance that showcased the club's attacking identity and depth across the pitch. In their first match of the season, OCSC demonstrated an ability to control possession and create chances through the midfield, an approach that has become a hallmark of the club's style of play. The Black and Orange will look to carry that rhythm into a challenging road environment in Arizona.

One connection to watch is the developing chemistry between Marcelo Palomino and Lyan MacKinnon, a dynamic pairing that has already combined for an OCSC goal this season. Defensively, the center-back partnership of Tom Brewitt and Tyson Espy will be key as they aim to secure the club's first clean sheet of the year.

For Orange County SC, controlling the tempo will be critical. If OCSC can slow the pace, stretch the field, and create opportunities through patient buildup, they can force Phoenix Rising FC to defend for extended periods, something Rising struggled with at times in their season opener. Should the Black and Orange execute their game plan effectively, they will put themselves in a strong position to leave the desert with all three points.

Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ or join fellow supporters locally at the club's watch party at the Anaheim Packing District for a matchday pub crawl.

OCSC will be back at the Champ on March 18th for a Round One US Open Cup match against Laguna United FC. Get your US Open Cup tickets HERE.

Defend the Desert

For Phoenix Rising, the focus will be on turning early pressure into goals. The club showed flashes of attacking quality in its opener but will want to be more clinical in the final third. Playing at home gives Rising the chance to press higher up the field and force Orange County into mistakes. Quick combinations through the midfield and aggressive runs from wide areas could stretch OCSC's defensive line and open spaces for attackers arriving centrally.

Phoenix Rising's attack will likely revolve around experienced creators and a midfield capable of generating chances from deep positions. JP Scearce, who scored in the season opener, provides energy and attacking instincts from midfield, while goalkeeper Chituru Odunze could play a key role if Orange County generates the volume of chances it produced in its opener.

Phoenix Rising FC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 9 -8-13

Goals Scored: 49 | Goals Allowed: 49 | Clean Sheets: 11

Players to Watch:

M JP Scearce

GK Chituru Odunze

Turning Up the Heat

For Orange County SC, the key will be dictating tempo in midfield and maintaining the attacking pressure that defined their opening performance. OCSC thrives when its midfield creators are able to find pockets of space and link quickly with the forward line. Controlling possession will be crucial.

Keep an eye on Marcelo Palomino, whose creativity and vision will drive the team's attacking movements. His ability to unlock defenses with incisive passing makes him one of the most influential playmakers in the squad. Forward Lyan MacKinnon is another player to watch after finding the back of the net early this season, bringing pace and sharp finishing in the final third. The former Golden Boot winner is healthy and eager to score a lot in 2026.

Defensively, the visitors must remain disciplined against Phoenix's direct attacking approach. Rising are dangerous when breaking quickly through the wings, and their midfielders are capable of arriving late into the box. Limiting turnovers in dangerous areas and maintaining a compact defensive shape will be essential for Orange County to avoid giving Phoenix the transition opportunities they thrive on.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9

Goals Scored: 45 | Goals Allowed: 47 | Clean Sheets: 7

Players to Watch:

F Lyam MacKinnon

M Marcelo Palomino

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship

Orange County SC 4-1 Phoenix Rising FC (July 30, 2025, The Champ)

Scoring Summary: 20' Ethan Zubak (OC), 58' Ryan Doghman (OC), 68' Ihsan Sacko (PHX), 72' Bryce Jamison (OC), 90' Pedro Guimaraes (OC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2026

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