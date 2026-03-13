New Mexico United Opens 2026 Season on the Road against Oakland Roots

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United begins their 2026 campaign on Saturday night, traveling to the Bay Area facing Oakland Roots SC.

After a historic 2025 season, where we saw the Black & Yellow reach the USL Championship Western Conference Final. United opens the new year determined to build on that and start the 2026 season strong.

Players to Watch: Niall Reid-Stephen & Will Seymore

Winter signing Niall Reid-Stephen brings energy and creativity to United's attack and will aim to bring his scoring touch to the Black & Yellow's front line. His ability to move the ball quickly and connect the midfield with the attack will be important as United looks to break down Oakland's defense.

At the other end of the pitch, newly appointed captain Will Seymore provides leadership and composure along the back line. Seymore's presence and ability to organize the defense will be key against an Oakland side that looks to create chances through physical play.

Milestone Watch: Greg Hurst

Saturday's season opener marks a special milestone for Greg Hurst, who is set to make his 100th appearance for New Mexico United. Since joining the club, Hurst has been a key part of United's attack, delivering important goals and consistent performances that have helped drive the club's success.

Scouting the Opponent: Oakland Roots SC

Oakland Roots SC continues to establish themselves in the USL Championship, known for its strong community identity and physical, high-energy play. Oakland has one of the most dangerous attacking players in the USL in Peter Wilson. Wilson secured the league's Golden Boot last season, giving New Mexico a tough task in this matchup.

Oakland also strengthened their backline during the winter, adding Tommy McCabe. The new signing brings strength and composure, and will look to help organize Oakland's backline.

Where to Watch:

The club's official watch party is at Rio Bravo Brewing. The event starts at 7pm, with kickoff at 8pm. The Watch Party will also be the first chance for fans to purchase United's 2026 Away Kit.

Fans can also view the match from home on New Mexico 50, KRQE.com, ESPN+, and Estrella TV or listen on ESPN 101.7 The Team.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2026

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