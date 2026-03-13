Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 3/14/26

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Into Hostile Territory: SAFC has taken points in seven of its 10 previous road openers, with a 4-3-3 (W-L-D) all-time record in its first match away from home.

A Solid Core: SAFC's roster features 15 returnees from its 2025 campaign, including eight of the top 10 leaders in minutes on the squad, while adding 8 newcomers to the roster in the offseason. Additionally, the returners include SAFC's top three scorers from last season and two All-League selections and collectively accounted for 21 appearances on the USL Championship Team of the Week.

Hometown Heroes: San Antonio natives Joey Batrouni and Mikey Maldonado both played a full 90 minutes in San Antonio's home opener last weekend, the latter making his first start for the hometown club. After playing two matches in San Antonio's USL cup run last season, Batrouni made two saves in his league debut to help hold Phoenix scoreless through the run of play.

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USL Championship Match #2 - San Antonio FC at FC Tulsa

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: OneOK Field, Tulsa, OK

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 1-0-0 (3 pts; 2 nd place in Western Conference)

FC Tulsa: 0-1-0 (0 pts; 12 th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: San Antonio leads the all-time series 8-7-6, but Tulsa has had the upper hand over SAFC as of lately. San Antonio will be looking for its first win over the Scissortails since September 2022.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #TULvSA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2026

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