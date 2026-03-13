FC Tulsa Return to ONEOK Field to Host San Antonio FC in 2026 Home Opener

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa begin their 2026 USL Championship home slate against Texan foe San Antonio FC on Saturday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

HOW TO WATCH FC TULSA VS SAN ANTONIO FC - SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2026 @ 7:00 P.M. - ONEOK FIELD - TULSA, OKLAHOMA

Watch: ESPN+ | Tickets: fctulsa.com/tickets/ | In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed | Match Sponsor: Tulsa Spine & Rehab

KEY STORYLINES

FC Tulsa will look to capitalize on last season's club-best campaign as the Scissortails took home the Western Conference championship after earning the one seed behind 57 points in the regular season (16W-5L-9D). The club set a record with 50 goals in league play last season while also tallying 10 clean sheets defensively.

Fans of the Black and Gold will not have to wait long to get their fix of FC Tulsa as the club's next four regular season matches all will take place at ONEOK Field over the next five weeks including the next three in a row. Three of the four opponents were playoff sides in 2025 providing the Scissortails with early tests in their quest to repeat as Western Conference champions.

FC Tulsa suffered their first defeat of 2026 on the road against Sacramento Republic FC last Saturday in 2-0 fashion. The Black and Gold created more chances and held more possession in the final third, but two late second-half goals from the home side were the difference in the match.

The club made a notable splash in the transfer window when it announced the departure of forward Taylor Calheira for a club-record fee to Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City on February 19. The goal-scoring responsibilities will now shift to a slew of attacking options that helped FC Tulsa boast the highest scoring offense in the Western Conference a season ago.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

D Lamar Batista: In the club's signature 3-4-3 approach, Batista served as a stalwart at the left center back position. He finished second across all of the Championship in clearances in 2025 (203, including postseason) and already tallied four in the season opener at Sacramento.

D Abdoulaye Cissoko: The team captain, "AB" was a key reason why Tulsa's back line held ten clean sheets in the regular season last year. Back for more in 2026, Cissoko looks to keep things up and help lead the Black and Gold to new heights.

F Jamie Webber: Last season, Webber was a solid attacking piece for the Black and Gold with six total goal contributions, but the South African forward really made a name for himself in the postseason where he logged a goal and two assists on the club's Western Conference championship march. Now for 2026, Webber figures to be a more high profile part of the Scissortail attack as he looks to keep Tulsa's offense as one of the elite units in all of USL.

NEW ADDITIONS

G Alex Tambakis: One of the league's best keepers historically arrives in Oklahoma hoping to continue his storied career donning the Black and Gold. Tambakis, the Championship's all-time leader in saves, should provide further leadership to an already stonewalled defensive core.

F Bruno Lapa: Lapa, a two-time all-USL selection, returns to USL after a year abroad in South Korea. He figures to serve as a dangerous attacking midfielder with both secondary scoring ability and the tools to create for others in the final third.

F Nelson Pierre: On loan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS, Pierre enjoyed a breakout season with their reserve side in MLS Next Pro tallying 13 goals in 22 appearances. The 20-year-old will be called on for his goal-scoring prowess and ability to recover quickly defensively.

OPPONENT INFO: San Antonio FC

San Antonio FC will look to make another postseason run as the club looks to continue their formidable form under Carlos Llamosa. SAFC were hampered by injuries last season that held them back from reaching their full potential but still were in the mix for a home playoff match late last season. The club hopes to duplicate that success and climb back on top of the league for their second USL Championship win in 2026.

Club mainstays Mitchell Taintor and Jorge Hernandez (goal last week against Phoenix) return from last season while new additions Mikey Maldonando and Akeem Ward, both from Colorado Springs, add some positional versatility for SAFC. Cristian Parano (two assists last week against Phoenix) also returns to the Alamo CIty for a side that knows how to keep a potent attack.

KEY STATISTICS

- The 2025 squad set the single-season club scoring record with 50 goals in the regular season.

- Last season, FC Tulsa held the lowest possession percentage (43.58%) of any playoff side in the USL Championship.

- Despite that, they won back possession the second most times in the Championship last season (125, behind Loudoun United FC).

RECENT QUOTES

Head coach Luke Spencer on returning to ONEOK Field for 2026 home opener:

"We thrive off the energy that's brought in the stadium. Hopefully, they can see that in the way our guys fight and the way our team performs. It's a different feeling when the stadium is full and the energy is there."

General manager and sporting director Caleb Sewell on excitement in offseason:

"It's amazing what happens when you win something. We probably had more people we walked away from in this window than I've ever done before in a recruitment cycle, so that was an interesting dynamic in terms of what's available and what we think is going to fit with our DNA."

Jamie Webber on team mindset heading into 2026:

"Last year was last year. We know that we cannot get complacent heading into this year. That's been the standard for the club since I came in. I've only been here one season, but I really have high hopes for the club in 2026."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2026

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