Orange County SC Acquires Defender Garrison Tubbs on Loan from D.C. United

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC announced today the acquisition of center back Garrison Tubbs on loan from MLS side D.C. United for the 2026 season.

D.C. United acquired Tubbs from Atlanta United in December 2023 via trade in exchange for General Allocation Money, following his standout tenure in the Atlanta academy system.

The 6'3 ¬Â³ defender brings valuable professional experience to the backline. Tubbs has made 23 appearances for D.C. United's first team, including several during the 2024 MLS season, where he recorded an 87.7% passing accuracy. He previously spent time in the Atlanta United organization, signing as a Homegrown Player and featuring for their former USL Championship affiliate, Atlanta United 2.

Tubbs also has prior USL Championship experience, having played in 4 matches for Loudoun United FC (D.C. United's affiliate) in 2025.

Tubbs excelled at Wake Forest University, earning First-Team All-American honors and ACC Defender of the Year recognition during his four-year stint, starting in the majority of his 68 appearances for the Demon Deacons.

Tubbs will be eligible for Saturday's game against Phoenix Rising FC. The best way to catch Garrison and the rest of the Black and Orange this upcoming season is by becoming a season member!

Contact a Sales Representative to find out about all the exclusive benefits and perks you receive when you become a Season Member, or click HERE to get started.

Tubbs' signing is pending league and federation approval; per club policy, details of the agreement will not be released.

Transaction Details:

Orange County SC signs defender Garrison Tubbs, March 2026

Name: Garrison Tubbs

Position: Center back

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 174 lbs

Born: February 17, 2002 (24)

Hometown: Brunswick, GA

Previous Club: D.C. United

Social Media: @garrison_tubbs on Instagram







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2026

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