What to Watch for in LouCity's Home Opener

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







For Louisville City FC, there's no place like home.

The boys in purple have been nearly unbeatable at Lynn Family Stadium over the last two USL Championship regular seasons. LouCity enters Saturday's home opener on a 24-game regular-season winning streak in Butchertown.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. against Miami FC.

That streak comes down to a few factors: a stadium that remains the finest in the USL Championship, a home atmosphere that's among the best in the league, and a determination to protect home field from the players in the locker room.

"Being able to be back in front of our fans at Lynn Family Stadium is something we're always excited about," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "We want to make sure that we continue to put performances out there that the fans can be proud of. We talk with the group about making sure that we continue to make this place a fortress."

Lynn Family Stadium is entering its seventh season as the home of Louisville City FC, and it remains a beacon for players across the league. They look forward to playing there, even if it is not a pleasurable experience most times.

"It's just like a cauldron," LouCity forward Mukwelle Akale said - he joined LouCity from New Mexico United in the offseason. "You see a big stadium that's full or or near full and everyone cheering for Louisville. Obviously, in this league, you don't have a lot of stadiums like that."

Of course, in the midst of the 24-game home streak, there are a pair of playoff losses. Add in the U.S. Open Cup and friendlies against European elite, and there have been a few occasions in which Louisville City has taken the field at home and come up short.

But they've been rare - and it's never happened against Miami FC.

In four previous regular-season meetings between LouCity and Miami FC, Louisville is 4-0. That doesn't include a victory in the 2021 Eastern Conference quarterfinals, either. In fact, Miami has only scored one goal over 450 minutes at Lynn Family Stadium.

In other words, Miami FC has its work cut out for itself.

For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/opener.

Follow Along

- The match will air live on MyTV 58 and ESPN Louisville's 680 AM and 105.7 FM.

- If streaming, download the free WDRB+ app to watch the local feed in Louisville or watch the national feed on ESPN+.

- For starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Story Lines...

Streaking: Last week's win was the seventh straight win in the season opener. LouCity is 10-1-1 in season openers all-time.

His number was called: Louisville City goalkeeper Ryan Troutman earned the win over Lexington SC. It was his second career start, third career appearance, and his first since September 6, 2024. The 25-year-old made one save in the game.

100 strong: Louisville City FC defender Manny Perez hit a milestone in last weekend's win at Lexington SC. It was his 100th appearance for the club, across all competitions.

Take a bow: Three LouCity players made their club debuts last week. Quenzi Huerman started and played 45 minutes, while Mukwelle Akale and Chris Donovan each came off the bench at halftime. Akale scored LouCity's first goal of the season, the tying goal in the game, and Donovan created the shot that led to Aiden McFadden's winner.

Didn't you play in MLS?: Make no mistake, Miami FC's roster has talent. The squad boasts former MLS players Jurgen Locadia, who spent two seasons with FC Cincinnati on a Designated Player deal, and former Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room. Notably, Locadia also played in the English Premier League for Brighton and Hove Albion, the German Bundesliga for a pair of clubs and the Dutch Eredivisie for PSV Eindhoven. The roster also includes USL veteran goalscorer Rodrigo da Costa.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2026

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