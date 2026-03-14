Loudoun United FC Sign Forward Elvis Amoh to a 25-Day Contract

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC has signed forward Elvis Amoh to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval.

Amoh returns to Loudoun United after previously representing the club during the 2019 and 2020 USL Championship seasons. The Ghanaian forward originally joined the Red-and-White midway through the 2019 campaign before re-signing with the club for the 2020 season.

Amoh brings significant USL Championship experience to Loudoun United, having featured for several clubs across the league in recent seasons. Most recently, he spent the 2025 season with Indy Eleven, where he made 33 appearances across all competitions and scored nine goals, including five goals in USL Championship play.

Prior to his time in Indianapolis, Amoh played for Detroit City FC during the 2024 USL Championship season. He also spent the 2023 season with Hartford Athletic after joining the club via transfer from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, where he competed during the 2022 campaign.

"Elvis is an experienced player who has spent many years competing in the USL Championship," said Anthony Limbrick, Head Coach of Loudoun United FC. "He is a striker known for his intelligent movement in behind the defense and his strong goal-scoring ability. His experience and positional awareness make him a consistent attacking threat in the final third."

Earlier in his USL Championship career, Amoh signed with Rio Grande Valley FC in 2021 and led the club in scoring during that season.

Before arriving in the United States, Amoh developed in Ghana's domestic system with clubs including First Capital Plus FC, Asante Kotoko, and West African Football Academy.

Amoh now rejoins Loudoun United FC on a short-term agreement as the club continues preparations for the early portion of the 2026 USL Championship season.

Fans can secure their seats for the next Loudoun United FC home match by purchasing tickets today. Don't miss the chance to experience the energy of Segra Field as the Red-and-White take the pitch in front of the home crowd. To view available seating options and purchase tickets, visit https://www.loudoununitedfc.com/tickets/.

Player: Elvis Amoh

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 02/02/1992

Age: 34

Birthplace: Accra, Ghana

Height: 6'2"

Status: Domestic







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2026

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